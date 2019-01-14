The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City announced director election results and appointments to fill seats on its headquarters office and branch boards of directors. All appointments were effective Jan. 1, 2019. For complete release, please visit https://www.kansascityfed.org/~/media/files/publicat/newsroom/2019/pressrelease2019boardsofdirectorsfinaldocx.pdf.

Each branch office board comprises seven directors, four of whom are appointed by the Kansas City board of directors. The remaining three are appointed by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System. Branch directors meet to confer on economic and financial developments and business conditions. The following appointments were made to the branch boards of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

At the Denver Branch:

– Jacqueline Baca, president, Bueno Foods, Albuquerque, N.M., was appointed to serve a three-year term by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System. She previously was a member of the Bank's Economic Advisory Council.

– Nicole Glaros, chief investment strategy officer, Techstars, Boulder, Colo., was appointed to serve a three-year term. She previously was a member of the Bank's Economic Advisory Council.

– Katharine W. Winograd, president, Central New Mexico Community College, Albuquerque N.M., reappointed by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System to serve a three-year term.

– Taryn Edwards, senior vice president, Saunders Construction, Englewood, Colo., was designated Denver branch board chair for 2019. Denver branch directors represent Colorado, Wyoming and northern New Mexico.

For Kansas City Board:

Kyle Heckman, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Flatirons Bank, Boulder, Colo., was elected to a three-year term by Group 2 banks as a class A director, representing commercial banks that are members of the Federal Reserve System. Previously, Heckman was a member of the Bank's Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.

In addition, the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System appointed Edmond Johnson, president and owner, Premier Manufacturing, Inc., Frederick, Colo., to a three-year term as a class C director, representing the public. Johnson previously served on the Denver branch office board of directors since 2015.