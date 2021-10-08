The Fence Post hires St. Amant

The Fence Post and our sister paper Tri-State Livestock News are pleased to welcome Jake St. Amant to the team.

Jake Stamant

Amant (prounounced “Sanama” like “Panama”) will serve as the fieldman for Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

Growing up on a registered and commercial cattle operation, St. Amant has enjoyed and found much success in the show ring throughout the years. “The first group of heifers I purchased was a group of Charolais at the age of 13,” he said. ”Agriculture and the livestock industry has taught me many things and I’m still learning today.”

St. Amant enjoys not only the genetic side of the livestock industry but also the auction atmosphere, which is part of the reason he sought employment with TFP and TSLN.

“I truly enjoy the livestock auction side of the industry and my passion for the livestock industry runs deep,” he said.

The Fence Post publisher Bree Poppe is excited to welcome St. Amant to the team.

“He is a good fit for our team. He has shown that he will work hard and will connect with the producers and seedstock breeders in our region. He knows and loves this industry as much as the rest of us do, and we are excited for him to start building those business relationships with breeders from Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri,” she said.

“I believe in the papers that I represent as a fieldman and ringman,” he added.

St. Amant’s goals include meeting current customers as well as potential ones. “I plan to reach out to them to learn more about their operations and to see where I can help them obtain their goals,” he said.

“The livestock industry is full of highs and lows as we all know and especially in today’s industry, Buts it’s the people that make this industry so great. From the breeding programs to the annual sales and all points in between seeing the pride and integrity that the people put into this industry, is rewarding for them and also for me,” he said.

“The people and the work ethic both make it enjoyable to work in the livestock industry,” St. Amant said.

St. Amant can be reached at (308) 568-9084, or e-mail him at jstamant@thefencepost.com.