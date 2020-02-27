The Fence Post obituary: Duane A. Shutt

Shutt



Duane A. Shutt

May 21, 1933 – Feb. 22, 2020

LaSalle, Colo.

Duane A. Shutt, 86, of LaSalle, Colo., passed away Saturday Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by family, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo.

Duane was born to Alvin and Florence (Dodds) Shutt, near Paxton, S.D., on May 21, 1933. He was the oldest of their seven children. Duane loved to work hard, especially farming, starting very young he helped milk cows and farming with horses, the family was among the first in their area to get a tractor, he remembered planting corn on their land and for neighbors, many acres of corn with a Farmall F-12 and a two row planter. Growing up he attended a small one-room school, where he was the only student for half of his first year. At 20, he was called to the Army where he served at Fort Benning as a motor pool mechanic 1953-1955.

Later he moved to Colorado where he met his wife Carol (Hafelfinger) they married June 28, 1957. Duane worked as a mechanic at Whittman Implement in Fort Lupton, Colo., until the 1960s, then started his custom farming business, which he enjoyed as long as he could. He loved working and many times was the first in the area to try new types of farm equipment, he owned one of the first New Holland round balers and the first self-propelled hay stacker in Colorado. He loved being with his family, talking with friends and greatly enjoyed making people laugh, even when he was in the hospital. He often said he loved everybody. Later in life, he suffered some medical setbacks but recovered against the odds many times.

Duane is survived by his wife Carol of LaSalle, daughter Tammy (David) Tyrrell of Rock Springs, Wyo., son Monte (Karla) of Greeley, son Dale (Linda) of Platteville, and son Brian (Natalie) of LaSalle. A grandson William (Bree), siblings, sister Clara (Ray) Ulmer, brothers Robert (Marcene), Paul (Maureen), Jerry, Jim (Gayla) and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Art.

There will be a visitation Monday March 2, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley. Followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., also at Adamson; Interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens. And a reception at Greeley Seventh-day Adventist Church 1002 21st Ave.