The Fence Post obituary; Georgene Frances Abbott

Georgene Frances Abbott

Feb. 9, 1926 – Jan. 22, 2020

Keenesburg, Colo.

Georgene Frances was born Feb. 9, 1926, in Fort Lupton, Colo., to George B. and Ida E. (Bernd) Kern. She lived on a farm in Platteville, Colo., until 1943 when the family moved to Keenesburg, Colo.

Georgene skipped third grade and graduated in 1943 from Platteville High School. After graduating, she worked in a variety of office jobs. Her first job was with the Boy Scouts of America in Greeley, Colo. She worked there a few months before moving to California to live with relatives. While in California she worked at the shipyards in Sausalito and for a bakery in Hermosa Beach. In 1944, she moved to Denver where she worked for General Motors until 1947.

She met Herbert E. Abbott at a dance at the Kiowa Grange (in Prospect Valley, Colo.) in 1946. They were married at the Community United Methodist Church in Keenesburg, Colo., on Sept. 14, 1947. They took a month-long honeymoon to California. Upon their return, they moved to the Abbott family farm southeast of Keenesburg. In January of 1949, they moved to their current home, where Georgene continued to reside. Their first child, Sandra Joyce was born March 1, 1949, and within three and a half years sons Rex Elliott (March 19, 1951) and Douglas Kern (Nov. 7, 1952) joined the family.

While Herbert farmed, Georgene did the bookkeeping, took meals to the harvest field for the next 50 years, and kept everyone in line. Georgene retired from her bookkeeping position with Abbott Farms, Inc. in December 2017.

She joined the U&I Club in 1947 and continues to be a member; Harmony Club in 1947 until it disbanded; her “Denver Club,” which is comprised of her cousins and sister Sevella; and she has been a member of the Community United Methodist Church since 1947. Georgene baked goodies for the bake sales and helped with the soup suppers at CUMC, in addition to teaching Vacation Bible School at the Community United Methodist Church.

Georgene and Herbert traveled extensively until Herbert’s death in September of 1982. She continued to travel after that and has visited all 50 states; the Bahamas; Mexico; Jamaica; the Caribbean; all provinces in Canada; and Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, France and England.

When Georgene was younger, she played the accordion. At times, she could be persuaded to play a few tunes, one of her favorites being “Blueberry Hill.” She also enjoyed reading, Pinochle, Canasta, crossword and word puzzles, and dancing. She has kept a diary since she was 18 years old. After breakfast every morning, she would play a few hands of Solitaire. Georgene loved any social gathering and was the secretary of the Bernd family reunions for 50-plus years, finally “retiring” from that position in 2018. She said the only thing better than being a grandparent was being a great-grandparent. Georgene loved going to their sporting activities, school functions and rodeos.

Georgene is survived by her daughter Sandra Galey of Denver; and her son Douglas (Johanna) Abbott of Keenesburg; daughter-in-law Ann Abbott, Torrington, Wyo.; her sister Sevella Geilert, Lakewood, Colo.; her grandchildren Tina (Mike) Christinck, Wheatland, Wyo.; Jennifer Baessler, Brighton, Colo.; Clint Abbott, Hudson, Colo.; and Tyler (Krista Pierce) Abbott, Keenesburg; and step-grandsons Justin (Melissa Southworth) Mildenberger and Jordan (Morgann Daniels) Mildenberger, all of Keenesburg; and Jerrad (Dana) Mildenberger of Wiggins, Colo. Her great-grandchildren are: Riley Abbott, Watertown, S.D.; Braden Abbott, Hudson, Colo.; Logan and Alyssa Baessler, Brighton; Levi and Lane Christinck, Wheatland; and step-great-grandchildren: Joshua (Ashley) Baessler, Longmont, Colo.; Rhett Mildenberger, Gillette, Wyo.; Marley and Memphis Mildenberger, Wiggins, Colo.; and Blane Mildenberger, Aidan Scollard and Rachael Daniels, Keenesburg; her “bonus” grandchildren Dana (Drew) Lentz, Castle Rock, Colo.; and Shawn Baessler, Thornton, Colo.; her best friend Helen I. Sirios, Keenesburg; and godson and nephew Gean (Donna) Abbott. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Shirley Uhrich; Sally Abbott and Jane Abbott; and brother-in-law Ray Schmidt, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her faithful companion Dolly will greatly miss her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son Rex; in-laws Allen and Opal Abbott; sister Jacquelyn Schick; brothers- and sisters-in law Emil Geilert; Eugene Schick; Beverly Bodine; Hazel and Russell Cronk; Virl and Doris Abbott; Gean Abbott; Gilbert Abbott; and Helen Schmidt; and nephews and nieces Mark Geilert; Barry, Brian and Lori Bodine; and Cindy and Les Cronk.

Services honoring Georgene were held on Jan. 27, 2020, with graveside ceremonies at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th St., Greeley, Colo., and Memorial Services followed at Community United Methodist Church, 195 Main St., Keenesburg, CO.

Memorials in Georgene’s name may be made to either of the following organizations:

• American Legion Post #180, P.O. Box 4, Keenesburg, CO 80643 or

• Community United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 195, Keenesburg, CO 80643.