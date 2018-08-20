The Fence Post obituary: June E. Holeman, age 75

ARCADIA, Neb. – June E. Holeman, age 75, died Aug. 3, 2018, at the Bryan LGH-East Hospital in Lincoln.

June E. Holeman was born on June 11, 1943, to Leland H. and Evelyn M. (Bristol) Leach.

June was raised on the ranch west of Arcadia and received her education at Spring Creek Rural School and Arcadia High School. She never lived more than a mile from the home place which she was raised on.

Her passion for horses started at an early age. When she was 3 she rode her horse to town to get an ice cream cone. Boy was her brother Laddie in trouble.

June married the love of her life, Donnie. To this union were born two daughters and a son. They logged many countless miles as a rodeo team, Don roping calves and June competing in barrel racing.

June was very proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments as they pursued their future lives.

She was a homemaker with a passion for cooking, gardening and canning, especially dill pickles. June and Don enjoyed family gatherings and always had their cooler full of homemade goodies. When anyone came to the family home, they were always welcome, and June could whip up a meal quite quickly.

June won numerous NCRA, NSRA, and M-SRA championships during her rodeo reign from the 1960s to 2018. After her children graduated, she pursued the GRA, which later became the WPRA. She won several Prairie Circuit Championships, qualified for the NFR in 2005 on Sparky Impression, and qualified for the first RFD TV's "The American" rodeo on a home-raised and trained super horse "Tallboy." June also won many championships in the NBHA, the BBR, and the NE-4d associations, along with many other associations.

June was known for her presence in the local sale barns speculating on roping calves for the purpose of training many successful calf horses with her husband. In the early years, she was seen reading a book while her Daddy slept thru some of those sales.

During the last few years, June had been mentoring some of the next generation of rodeo stars. Her goals never stopped and just a few short weeks ago she was making plans to ride that new up and coming star at the Cheyenne Frontier Days next year.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 7, 2018, at the Arcadia High School. Burial was in the Lee Park Cemetery near Arcadia.

Memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue. Govier Brothers Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.govierbrothers.com

Survivors include her loving supporting husband, Donnell of Arcadia, her son Donnell (Lacy) Holeman of Carpenter, Wyo., her daughter Teresa (Steve) McCormick of Lewellen, Neb., her son-in-law Gene (Chari) Mohr of Kimball, Neb., four grandchildren; Abby L. Ford, Blake McCormick, Justin Mohr and Jaden Mohr, a sister-in-law Arlene Leach of Arcadia, and a brother-in-law Willy Dalby of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Tammy, a brother and a sister.