The Fence Post Staff wins CPA awards

The Fence Post staff won several awards last week at the Colorado Press Association's 140th Annual Convention in Colorado Springs.

I was awarded second place in the best humorous column writing category.

Samantha Fox, staff writer, received first place in the best news story category for her story about the labor shortage in vegetable and dairy production. She earned second place for best sports story for a story titled "Cowboy for Life," best agriculture story for "Farm Roots" and best series for "National Western."

The Fence Post Designer Kristy Passard was awarded first place for best cover design for our "Historic Gut Punch" cover.

She won second place under best news page design for our Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo coverage. She also got second place for her crop report designs under the best informational graphic category and second place in the best cover design for a kiddie rides story.

Also, Greeley Tribune photographer, Josh Polson, got second place for best feature photo in the "Cowboy for Life" story.

Recommended Stories For You

This is my first time entering the Colorado contest. Because I've mostly worked with weekly and monthly publications, I've never had many opportunities to enter journalism contests.

I did, however, get first place for best ag story one year in the North Dakota Newspaper Association contest. Lucky for me the contest judges were from Wyoming and had vast knowledge of agriculture, because the story was about pregnant mare urine. As many of you may know, there was a time when that urine was used in a drug called Premarin.

My story was about the chaos that ensued when they decided not to use pregnant mare urine and the people who were left with hundreds of pregnant mares. As you can imagine, the price for horses dropped significantly with all the horses on the market.

I'm pretty sure that story would not have gotten a first place award had it been, oh say, a New York City news team who did the judging. ❖