The Fence Post welcomes Feller to staff

Feller



The Fence Post is pleased to announce a new fieldman in the Nebraska-Colorado territory.

Drew Feller of Wisner, Neb., will serve The Fence Post and its sister publication Tri-State Livestock News, in this new position.

Feller grew up working in a fifth-generation feedlot family in northeast Nebraska and a sixth-generation ranching family in western Nebraska.

He is thankful for a diverse background in agriculture that has taught him a lot about each sector of the cattle industry.

Feller attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in animal science, he served for three years as a regional manager for the American Angus Association in Nebraska and Colorado. “It was a great opportunity that taught me valuable lessons in seedstock marketing,” he said.

Feller said his previous employment helped hone his ring service skills and helped him develop a better understanding of promotion and advertising for seedstock breeders. “I also developed a great network of contacts throughout the region of commercial bull buyers,” he said.

The cornhusker decided to make the move to The Fence Post and Tri-State Livestock News because of their great connections with the cattlemen and rancher. “I’ve found that all the publications are really a great asset for both commercial ranchers and seedstock producers alike,” he said.

He looks forward to expanding the reach of these publications further into Nebraska, Colorado and possibly Kansas, providing ring service for customers, and most importantly helping advertisers be successful in their own programs. Feller believes both papers can be an asset to any and all cattlemen marketing purebred livestock because of the variety of options they provide to fit any budget. His ringside experience will also help breeders in his area.

TSLN and TFP publisher Bree Poppe is excited to welcome Feller.

“Drew comes from a family with deep roots in the cattle industry. We appreciate his integrity and dedication to the livestock world and we look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together as we broaden our reach into Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.”

Feller is proud of his famly who supports him. “I have a great family! My wife Morgan and a 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Mila. In our days off we love going to the lake, watching Husker football taking family trips outside in the summer and feeding our horse addictions,” he said.

Feller can be reached at dfeller@thefencepost.com or dfeller@tsln-fre.com or (402) 841-4215.