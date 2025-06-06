The few, the productive, the American farmer

Those of us who are in production agriculture — working directly in producing food and fiber in this country — now number fewer than 1 percent of the population. These independent business people are so few that they were not even given the courtesy of an occupational listing in the last census. Yet, each one produces enough to feed more than 169 people around the world each year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

How do we do it? Efficiency, better seeds, and machines all are part of the equation. When corn used to be harvested by hand, in one nine-hour day a farmer was lucky to harvest 100 bushels. That same amount is now harvested in less than 7 minutes. As progress has been made in designing homes and offices, changes have also come about in machinery. Tractors have cabs that were designed for safety as well as comfort. Cabs keep farmers out of some of the dust, and help protect the farmer’s hearing. They also have heaters and air conditioners just like you do in your office. Without air conditioning it would be like being in a glass room for 12 to 14 hours per day and the sun beating in.

A concern we have is that the general population is now so far removed from agriculture they don’t even know where milk comes from other than the store. Looking back at your own family, how many generations removed are you from agriculture? When you live in an agricultural area, it would be a pity to miss out on educating yourselves and your children about agriculture. Producers would welcome your interest and answer your questions, if you wish to take advantage of the opportunity.

Animal reproduction has also been improved. Meat producing animals are bred and raised to be leaner in response to the wishes of consumers.

No matter what PETA and other extremist groups say, we take care of our animals, our livelihood. Baby animals are just like baby people in that they are fragile. When a baby calf gets chilled so that his life might be in danger, I bring him into my kitchen, use a hair dryer in one hand and a towel on the other to dry him off and I rub to increase his circulation. I call it loving him back to life. To check his internal temperature, albeit unscientifically, I put my hand into the calf’s mouth. If his mouth is at body temperature he can be released from my care. If his mouth feels cold, he is not ready and I will continue to work on him.

Farming and ranching is hard work. Every day brings new challenges and diversity and is one of the attractions of the occupation. When you sit down to eat, please think of the people who helped to grow the food that is on your plate. And, above all, don’t complain about farmers with your mouth full.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the family farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com .