In 1883, my great-grandparents homesteaded in Fall River County, Dakota Territory, several miles south of Hot Springs, S.D. They set up a farm and did whatever was necessary to survive and prosper, including traveling to other areas for custom harvesting, taking in boarders at their large farm home, and running an orchard and a huge garden. My grandparents followed suit. They marketed their products in the area, long before “local foods” became a political movement. I have photos of my dad accompanying my granddad as they delivered produce to area Civilian Conservation Corps camps in the Black Hills.

Along the way, my grandparents acquired two Gibson tractors, manufactured in Longmont, Colo., Harry Gibson had the first Gibson company out in Seattle, Wash. In 1946, his son, Wilbur, brought another version of the company to Longmont in order to build tractors for the agricultural community there. Longmont appreciated the investment and the jobs provided.

My family used their Gibsons for many years in various chores around the farm as they ran their truck garden and orchard. One of the tractors ended up with me. It’s a Model A Gibson 300, a lever steer. We used it to clean out the manure from the free stall barn when we owned and operated a Grade A dairy in the 1970s.

Since about 1980 it has been sort of an ornament in our yard. But it has been and continues to be much more than a decorative piece in our farmyard.

Each of our kids, the neighbor kids and now our grandchildren have “driven” the Gibson for many miles, though it is inoperable because it needs another magneto. The youngsters have gained experience in spatial relations as they poked bolts, punches and wrenches into various holes in the tractor and attachments. They get to “fix” the tires, adjust the drawbars, “fill” it with gas and everything else they have seen their dad and granddad do. At times the tractor has been a ship running from pirates as well as Army tanks and tracks.

One day my then 3-year old (nearly 3) grandson and I were out working on the Gibson. He put a long pin in one of the drawbar holes, but he didn’t get it quite straight and pin didn’t fall into place. He proclaimed, “I need a hammer,” and away he went. The tractor sits just outside the shop and the tools are readily available to use and quick to put away.

Of course, it was cute and funny, and it did my heart good to see that he has the knowledge to carry out his “work.” For a small child his play is his work, of course, and that is how they learn.

Vines have materialized around the Gibson and they grow lush without any water besides rain. In autumn, they are the superb embodiment of fall colors.

Sanders writes from the family farm in southwestern South Dakota where she enjoys history and all things related. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com .