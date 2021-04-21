The grandest show in Grand Island

The 2021 National Junior Angus Show will be hosted in Grand Island, Neb.

Although there may not be a big red and white striped tent, a ringmaster wearing a top hat or any elephants, rest assured because there will be a grand show ring, ringmen wearing their cowboy hats and the best of the best Angus cattle parading across the grounds in Grand Island, Neb. It’s the same thing, right?

Grab your cotton candy, popcorn and peanuts and mark your calendars for the Grandest Show on Earth. The National Junior Angus Show is to be hosted July 10-17, 2021, in Grand Island and surely will be a week you won’t forget.

The National Junior Angus Association’s goal is to be a vehicle for junior success. From youth conferences and online educational opportunities to chances to build your network, the National Junior Angus Show opportunities are endless for those who can step out of their comfort zone and try something new.

“There is no better place to learn new skills and expand your Angus network than at the National Junior Angus Show,” said Caitlyn Brandt, American Angus Association events and industry partnership manager. “Serving our junior members is one of the very best parts of my job and as staff, we truly look forward to NJAS all year around.”

The schedule of events is available online at NJAS.info along with entry forms. In addition to show entry forms, contest sign-up will be available online through American Angus Association Login.

UNDER THE BIG TOP

You’ve spent the time, put the work in at home and now, the time has come to head to Grand Island for the main event. On average, more than 1,200 head of registered Angus cattle are exhibited at the NJAS, and there is an opportunity for everyone. At NJAS owned heifers, bred-and-owned (B&O) heifers, cow-calf pairs, steers, B&O bulls and again this year the Phenotype and Genotype show (PGS) are available for juniors to exhibit in. A top-five selection of B&O heifers and owned heifers will be chosen at the conclusion of each respective show.

The ownership and early entry deadline is May 15, 2021, while the late entry deadline is May 25, 2021. The American Angus Association will be closed, which means new junior membership must be applied for on or before May 13 in order to complete entries online. Otherwise, entries need to be postmarked on or before May 15. Registrations and/or transfer must be postmarked on or before May 15. The late entry deadline is May 25, 2021, and entries can only be submitted online. More NJAS entry information can be found under the shows tab on NJAA.info.

AN ACT FOR EVERYONE

There is an act for everyone at the circus and the National Junior Angus Show. From the trapeze artists, to lion tamers, to the person who gets shot out of a cannon — there isn’t one act that is everyone’s favorite. Aside from the junior show, NJAS includes competitions for everyone to get involved. The educational components of the week allow junior members to gain knowledge and confidence to think on their feet, as well as an opportunity to develop professional skills in contests.

Depending on your interest, we have a contest for you. This year, the contests being offered are: the NJAA/Angus Journal Photography Contest, the NJAA Graphic Design Contest, the NJAA Writing Contest, the NJAA Beef Science Poster Contest, the NJAA Public Speaking Contest, the NJAA Career Development Contest, NJAA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Contest, NJAA Cattle Judging Contest, NJAA Skill-a-thon, NJAA Stockman’s Contest, NJAA Team Sales, NJAA Team Fitting, NJAA Quiz Bowl, the virtual coloring contest, the NJAA Best State Herdsman Contest, the sweepstakes contest and the Angus Mentoring Program (AMP). A few of the contests are evaluated before NJAS to allow those who can’t attend a chance to compete. These contests include photography, graphic design and creative writing.

You can even test your skills in the kitchen at the annual American Angus Auxiliary-sponsored All-American Certified Angus Beef Cook-off Contest. During this contest teams are challenged to prepare a beef dish and skit that serves both as an educational and promotional opportunity to consumers.

All individual contests must be signed up for through the American Angus Association login contest portal, and all team contests must be signed up by your state advisor prior to NJAS. For additional contest information head over to NJAA.info.

Visit the NJAA website for more information on contest deadlines, or contact the Events and Education department at (816) 383-5100. There are no exceptions to any of the ownership or entry deadlines.