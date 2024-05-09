The Greeley Stampede announces 2024 Grand Marshals

The Greeley Stampede announced Lynn and Deb Casseday as the 2024 Grand Marshals. Courtesy photo

Community is built by those that are willing to give back. It’s through these public servants’ dedication to make a difference and their willingness to provide that makes our community shine. The Greeley Stampede, Greeley, Colo., community celebration is a perfect example of this. As a non-profit organization, the event relies on community members that are willing to give their time and energy to making the event a success. To honor those that do give back, volunteer, and care for our community, the Greeley Stampede recognizes individuals and groups as Grand Marshals of the event. The title is how we can recognize and say “thank you” for their work as we celebrate their commitment to Greeley. This year’s honorees exemplify the qualities of a public servant and the Greeley Stampede is proud to announce Lynn and Deb Casseday as the 2024 Grand Marshals.

Lynn, a Greeley native, and Deb have a long history within the Greeley community. Their start with the Greeley Stampede began as Gold Spur donors through Lynn’s construction business. Later, Deb, with a history of riding in the Trail Dusters youth drill team, became a Stampede Rider in 1997. As part of the riders, Deb became an ambassador for the Stampede performing in various parades across northern Colorado. Lynn also decided to become more involved with the event by joining the Wranglers, Inc volunteer organization around the same time working as a Trailboss for the Gold Spur hospitality area. “Then after two years I went on the committee and was in charge of the Gold Spur program for three years. Then was elected to general chair for two years. I remained a Wrangler afterwards and am now a lifetime Wrangler having served 20-plus years,” added Lynn. Currently both Lynn and Deb are active in the Old Bucker organization, a group consisting of past committee members and spouses.

Outside of the Stampede, Lynn and Deb have been active with the Cattle Baron’s Ball serving on the committee in various roles. The event, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, is very important and personal to the Casseday’s. “With two brothers and countless friends having had cancer, some survived, some didn’t, a cure for cancer is important to me,” Deb said. Their work with the Cattle Baron’s Ball has helped raise significant funds that will go towards cancer research.

“Community involvement is a choice one makes. Deb and I both feel that being involved in community activities is our way of giving back to the community we love so dearly,” Lynn said, “To be recognized as Grand Marshals for the 102nd Greeley Stampede is very special. We are being recognized for our community efforts and are in great company with all previous Grand Marshals.” For their service to the community and the Greeley Stampede, Lynn and Deb will be recognized during the event’s daily parade in the park, PRCA ProRodeo Series, and the Independence Day parade.