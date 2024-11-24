The Greeley Stampede Foundation launches All-Around Champion Impact Scholarship Program

The Greeley Stampede Foundation is committed to strengthening our community by awarding academic scholarships and grants. More than 680 local students have already benefited from the aid of the Greeley Stampede Foundation and now one more student will get the scholarship of a lifetime by receiving up to $100,000. The new All-Around Champion Impact Scholarship will award one graduating Weld County high school student a four-year college scholarship that provides up to $25,000 annually to aid with tuition and fees.

“We are excited to add this scholarship opportunity as we know that this large amount of financial support will be life changing for the recipient,” said Stampede Foundation Chairman, Tracy Damrell. “It is inspiring to see the foundation evolve from an initial $500 to now a $100,000 academic scholarship while still supporting various other education grants and scholarships that have a direct positive impact on our community.”

For more than 20 years, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has been supporting students on their educational journey by providing financial aid. More recently, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has made a bigger impact to the community by adding additional scholarships and grants to help more than graduating high school seniors. The new All-Around Champion Impact scholarship is the next milestone for the Greeley Stampede Foundation to make a lasting impact on one student per year. This scholarship will be the biggest funds ever awarded by the Greeley Stampede Foundation and the application will open in early 2025.

Initial funds to help get the All-Around Champion Impact scholarship started have been provided by The Anschutz Foundation, Greeley Stampede, and the Greeley Stampede Foundation. One new scholarship will be awarded each year, and the first six years have been fully funded and local partners are invited to contribute to support this effort into the future.

“This is a great opportunity to make a lasting impact on a local student by funding a very large portion of their college tuition. We are extremely grateful for The Anschutz Foundation and the Greeley Stampede as now we will be able to help a local student complete college with hopefully little or no debt,” said Stampede Foundation Treasurer Justin Watada. “We have a great start to the new program and are hoping that other community supporters will join us to create an endowment to continue to impact a new student. Our goal is to raise $2,000,000 to fully fund the endowment to ensure we can award the life changing scholarship every year.”

Community members can contact Justin Watada at justin@greeleystampede.org for more details or to become a supporter of the new Greeley Stampede Foundation All-Around Champion Impact Scholarship.