The ‘I’ in team

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

College football is one of my favorite things about fall. I love the rivalries, the tradition and the competitiveness of the sport. On Saturday afternoons you can bet that I am tuned into watching the Huskers, and then watching several other games just to get my fill for the weekend. With teams playing on a multitude of channels, there is no shortage of games to watch. This past weekend though, I have to admit there were some things that were concerning to me a parent. Football is a team sport. With every snap of the ball, every crack of the pads, and every yard gained, 11 men on the field are fighting for all they are worth to score. When a receiver crosses the goal line, or a running back dives over a would-be tackler to pick up six, they have a cause to celebrate. Celebrate as a team that is. Standing up taunting the opponent, flicking your jersey and basically drawing attention to yourself just makes players look like a fool in my opinion.

For me, two things have hurt college football in the past few years. NIL draws attention to individual players rather than to the teams themselves. It is a flawed system. Players that are focused on by the media are rewarded more than those who are not. The offensive lineman that pass blocks so the quarterback can throw a 50 yard pass is equally as valuable to the team as the receiver who scores the touchdown. I agree that if players’ names, images, and likenesses are being used to make money, they should be compensated for that, but I don’t agree with turning college sports into a money grab for players. This is also why I believe the transfer portal is hurtful to players. Since the portal began, we have seen players hop from one team to the next for their entire college career. Loyalty has become a thing of the past, and it seems as though players don’t want to spend the time with one team to be developed into a better player. Sometimes sitting the bench or playing behind an upper classman is beneficial for young players. If they are willing to learn, to pay their dues and earn their spot, they will be better for it.

I recently watched an interview with Coach Nick Saban. Whether or not you are an Alabama fan, there is no denying that Coach Saban is one of the greatest coaches in college football history. He demanded perfection from his players. It didn’t matter if they were in a tie ball game with seconds on the clock, or beating a team by 50 points. He expected all of his players to do their jobs, and to do it with class. I saw him lecture several players when they would over celebrate themselves rather than giving credit to the team. It is possible to win with class and lose with dignity.

At the end of the day, team sports are a great thing for our kids. They teach them how to work with others, to solve problems and achieve goals. All the fancy equipment, the eye black, armbands, visors and high dollar gloves don’t make the player. Hard work, grit, determination, and self-sacrifice do that. Remember that team sports are there to develop our children for life yet to come. Be competitive, show them a desire to win, but remember to do it with class.

That’s all for this time, take in a ball game under the Friday night lights and cheer your team on towards victory. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God Bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.