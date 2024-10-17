The importance of a mentor

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

Most farmers and ranchers are open to answering questions and guiding newbies. When you are the new person, you’ll do better if you have a sense of humor, as you will get teased — or at least you think it is teasing; some of the words you hear will make you wonder.

For example, sometimes when cattle graze they inadvertently pick up bits and pieces of metal. When the neighbor tells you his cow has “hardware disease” and he is going to make the cow swallow a large magnet to collect the hardware so it won’t pass through her four stomachs and perforate one of them; believe him, it’s true. If a farmer mentions that she had a set of twin calves, a male and a female, and there is a 95% chance that the female is sterile, believe her; it’s true and the common terminology is that the female calf is a freemartin, also more formally a described as a hermaphrodite.

No matter how a first introduction happens, within the first few minutes the new neighbor will ask, “How many acres do you own?” not because they have an inkling of what an acre is, but because they don’t know what else to ask. Better questions might be, do you raise crops and livestock? If they have cattle, it’s not polite to ask how many head they own. Both questions are covered by country living etiquette and it’s not polite to ask. If you already did, it is likely the neighbor said something like, “We are about average for this area,” or some other vague reply. These questions are akin to someone asking how much money you have in the bank. Now you know why you shouldn’t ask those questions.

It is important for you to strive to become part of the community. Join the volunteer fire department; if you can’t fight fire, maybe you can help maintain the trucks or assist with fundraisers. Attend a local church. Perhaps one of the most important ways to learn about the community is to meet your neighbors and find a mentor or two. You can always bounce questions off of them and they won’t laugh — too hard.

We have a neighbor who called and wanted to know if we kill rattlesnakes. Although I personally detest the things, the answer was, usually not. If the snake is in the yard and little kids are about, we might. Otherwise, we just let them go on their merry way because they kill gophers that dig holes which cause us all sorts of problems in our fields and yards.

Challenges that may come up throughout the year that you wouldn’t anticipate. It’s impossible to know there may be a problem until you are in the throes of it. That is where a neighbor friend can help out. If you have cultivated a mentorship beforehand, it will be easier to approach them with questions when the need arises.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com . She can be reached through her website at http://www.peggysanders.com .