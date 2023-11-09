The land of make believe

Meinzer

What a world we live in today. I seldom watch the news because I don’t think we ever get the full story. Depending on what network you watch, they skew the story to make the opposing political side look like the enemy. If you watch both you will find the facts of the story somewhere in the middle. I went into the house for lunch the other day and decided that I would watch the news. I chose my favorite ag channel and hoped to watch news about the grain and cattle markets. In the middle of the market rundown, they ran a story that should make you mad no matter what side of the aisle you favor. In the middle of all the chaos in the world, record spending, and inflation that seams to trend ever higher, congress decided that they do such a good job that they deserved a pay raise for all their efforts.

I cannot make this up. The story explained that there is a fund for members of congress, paid for by your tax dollars, that is meant to help members of congress with the cost of living in Washington D.C. The fund is meant to cover things like meals out and housing. Members of Congress were dipping into this fund to the tune of $30,000 dollars apiece! I don’t know about the rest of you out there, but through this wonderful inflation, my family hasn’t been able to just dip into a fund to make our lives easier. While Washington tells those of us working for a living that we need to tighten our belts and live within our means, they blow our tax dollars on meals out on the town!

We are supposed to be a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. More and more it appears that our elected officials are out of touch with their constituents. We hold elections and try to elect people who reflect the values that we believe in. While our representatives talk a good game, they tend to forget the promises they made to those who voted them to their positions. Here’s a thought, instead of Congress being able to decide when they get a raise, why don’t the people who voted them in decide whether they need a raise or a pay cut. In the real world, people are paid based on their ability to perform. If you can’t do your job, usually you end up looking for a new one.

Those that know me, know that I am a strong conservative. I have honestly had enough of the bickering and false promises that our so-called leaders make. In my opinion congress is so far out of touch with main street America that they couldn’t find us if you circled it in red on a map. They cave to those that cry foul when they don’t get their way and refuse to stand up for things that are morally right.

I try not to get involved in politics as they usually start a fight. I believe that debate is healthy, and that compromise is needed to make our government work. Our leaders need to quit threatening to shut the government down whenever one side doesn’t get their way, live by the same laws that they make for us, and be held accountable for their actions. It’s time to take a bunch of them out to the woodshed and teach them some manners and morals. That’s the end of my rant for this week, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire, and keep tabs on Uncle Sam too. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.