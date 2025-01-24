Meinzer

Fellers, we have all been there. The dreaded day when our wives hand us a list of things that they need picked up from the grocery store and we are left to go there by ourselves, unattended without any supervision. While the thought of this is freeing, the reality is terrifying. Let’s be honest guys, the last time most of us had to do the grocery shopping, we were in a college apartment living off microwave pizza, hamburger helper and water flavored with barley and hops. Grocery shopping as a married man is a scary thing. You don’t know where three-quarters of the items live in the store, and the other quarter remind you that you aren’t a child anymore.

The unsupervised visit to the store generally looks the same for all husbands. We walk through the front doors and grab a cart for the five items on the list that we have been trusted to pick up. Our wives could easily make them fit in one of those fancy plastic baskets, but we know after wandering up and down every isle in the store looking for organic oregano from India in the white bottle with the green lid, we’re going to get tired of packing that thing around. As it is the cart we have chosen is going to need a new set of tires after this trip. We look at our watch, 10 minutes after five, that’s plenty of time to get the items on the list and get out so we can make it home before kickoff of Monday Night Football.

Armed with our cart and list we wander off into the store like little lost sheep searching for the first item. Since we didn’t bother to actually look at all the items and figure out the best plan of gathering them, security footage will show us wandering the isles with puzzled confused looks on our faces. The first item was easy, bread. You used to make sandwiches as a bachelor and know that they keep the bread on the outside isle next to the donut display. Mmmmm donuts. Your inner Homer Simpson takes over and you end up with a dozen donuts that was not on your wife’s list of approved shopping items. The next item on the list is toothpaste, a seemingly harmless item until you get to the toothpaste isle and realize there are 50,000 types of toothpaste, and you have no idea which one is the appropriate flavor. You call your wife for help, but apparently there is an unwritten rule for wives not to answer the phone when their husbands need help at the grocery store. With your SOS call ignored, you blindly choose a tube and move on with the list.

You manage to find the eggs, milk and cheese without too much fanfare. The stockperson at the store is in hiding after hearing you threaten his life after you couldn’t find the coffee filters next to the coffee and the special oregano is nowhere to be found. The loudspeaker comes on over the store and informs you that the store will be closing in the next 10 minutes. Your watch tells you that it’s now 7:50. You have missed the entire first half of the ball game, supper and the last item on the list is something with super padded wings on that one isle you thought only girls were allowed to go down. With time ticking and your embarrassment becoming more and more apparent, you grab three different boxes of feminine products and head for checkout. The list of 10 items you were sent to the store to retrieve has turned into Gilligan’s misguided three-hour tour, cost some $350 and you still couldn’t find that stupid oregano. The kind old man at the door checking receipts hands you a card for a support group for single fathers on the way out the door and you share a prayer over the shopping trip together.

I am amazed that our wives can walk into any grocery store, in any state and come out with everything that they need in 10 minutes or less. We sure take them for granted sometimes. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.