The long view

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

At a time when the Pioneer Museum of Hot Springs, S.D., was severely low on funds, we board members decided to host a day-long history conference during the winter. It was then that we realized how hungry people are to learn about local history.

When we held our first Focus on Fall River County History Conference in 2006, we had 10 presenters and four of them, Everett Gillis, Caroline Curl, Willa Ritchey and Violet Biever, were in their 90s. Willa died later that year and Caroline lived to be 107, making her the oldest South Dakotan in 2021.

South Dakotans are hardy. They also have commonalities as we learned when they spoke at the conference. As Caroline put it, quoting her doctor, “You are walking because you keep walking.”

Nonagenarians is the word for people who are between 90 and 99 years of age. Who knew? And what do they have in common? At the top of the list is they are active, both mentally and physically. When I asked history questions for something I was trying to pin down, each of these presenters had solid answers.

The most important trait I could personally observe from the history conference speakers was they were optimists. Simply put, though they may have suffered mightily over the years and had great sadness come to them, every one of them looked to the positives of life. As Caroline talked about the Great Depression she said, “We were poor but we didn’t know it. There was always someone else worse off than we were.”

I suspect in the vernacular of today they were all “free range children,” that is they were out and about having fun with siblings and neighbors, when they weren’t helping their parents with chores and other work. Those opportunities lead to another trait of the age group, that of being mostly self-sufficient. They don’t tell themselves they can’t do something because of their age. There may be other reasons for them to decline, but it’s not age.

A keen sense of humor is vital for them. When Everett Gillis from Hot Springs, another speaker at this conference, turned 100 he was asked the age-old question. “To what do you contribute your longevity?”

He replied, “I don’t worry about things I can’t do anything about.”

In other words, he kept his nose out of other people’s business and didn’t worry about his own problems. He lived to be 102.

A third presenter at the conference, Violet was one month shy of her 100th birthday when she died. The week before she had picked apples in her yard. She too lived by herself, cooked and cleaned as she always had.

Meaningful, satisfied lives, optimistic, content, strong survival instinct and an overall sense of happiness are descriptors of these particular farm/ranch-raised folks.

What I personally knew of each of them are their consistent smiles and deep reluctance to complain.

