The luckiest Knight: Teen wins Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef titles at 2024 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

Passion for taking care of the animals is behind Job Knight's show ring successes, including "daily haiir care" with his Grand Champion steer, Miller, who enjoyed the attention. "(It is a) 100% commitment," said Knight. "You get out of it what you put into it." Photo by Lincoln Rogers

Paraphrasing a well-used expression, winning a Champion Market Beef title was so nice, Job Knight had to do it twice.

Accomplishing a rarity at Douglas County Fair & Rodeo’s Junior Livestock Show in 2024, 18-year-old Job Knight earned both the Grand Champion Market Beef title and the Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef title in the same year. With 1,347-pound Miller (crossbred club calf steer) taking top honors, 1,380-pound El Camino of similar breeding cruised in right behind with the Reserve Grand Champion title.

“Well, it was unexpected, that is for sure,” said Knight (Larkspur, Colo.) a few days afterwards, still smiling from the accomplishment. “It still is a little bit of a shock, honestly. I can’t believe it actually happened.”

18-year-old Job Knight (Larkspur, Colo.) was all smiles with Miller, foreground, the Grand Champion Market Beef steer and El Camino, background, the Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef steer at the 2024 Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Winning both titles in the same year is a rarity, with fair officials at the time unable to determine when it last happened or if it has ever happened before in the 100-plus years of history at the Douglas County event. “It still is a little bit of a shock, honestly,” said Knight. “I can’t believe it actually happened.” Photo by Lincoln Rogers Fair1

Job and his younger brother, Silas, have both won individual titles and even combined to win both grand champion and reserve titles over the last five years at the Douglas County Fair, but Job earning both titles in the same year is something fair officials could not recall happening without first doing some long digging through its 107-years’ worth of history.

“It is an extremely hard thing to do,” said Dr. Phil Riesselman, the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo’s Junior Livestock Sale chairman. “He has had to work very hard to get those animals up to the point where the judge liked them both. He trains them every day, he has worked day and night to get those animals prepped and ready to go. He deserved to be the champion.”

HARD WORK PAYS OFF

Job’s parents attest to the work ethic involved in his show ring successes, which includes prioritizing time spent with his animals over vacation opportunities or Water World outings.

“I am so proud of him,” said dad, Seth McQuate. “He has been working hours and hours every day, morning and night. For him to have this kind of quality on two animals, that is a big commitment. Each one of them needs to be washed and blown separately, so it just doubles up the amount of time you have to put into it. It is neat to see the hard work he has put in pay off like this.”

While working with animals throughout the agricultural spectrum — whether for judges or for consumers — requires daily discipline and self-sacrifice, the family believes they reap rewards far greater than those harvested in the show ring.

“It is the work ethic and investment,” began Seth. “But you are getting that return in spades with how those kids are developing and the work ethic they are receiving from this.”

With Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion beef all around, Job Knight, right, smiles with parents Seth and Jenn McQuate inside the cattle barn of the 2024 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. “It teaches you to care about something other than yourself,” said Job about raising show cattle. “It teaches you hard work and discipline.” Photo by Lincoln Rogers Fair3

“The best thing about this industry — 4-H, FFA — it teaches these kids to care for something other than themselves,” agreed mom, Jenn McQuate. “That is huge.”

While appreciating the positive attributes Job displays from his time within the agricultural community, both parents recalled the beginning just a handful of years ago.

“We didn’t expect this five years ago when we started,” said Seth about the annual show ring titles in Douglas County. “When you pour your heart and soul into it and devote yourself to that kind of training and finding the right mentors to have your back and teach you the ropes, that is just critical in the agricultural world.”

“Oh gosh,” added Jenn. “Five years ago, we didn’t even own an animal. We tried this on a whim, and we are just grateful that Job found his true passion with the animals and that we have been so successful. No doubt he will be successful in the future, too.”

COLLEGE AND THE FUTURE

That future includes starting college degrees in both ranch and farm management and agricultural business, along with building/expanding his own business of breeding show cattle and hopefully establishing himself as a leader/mentor in the field of fitting cattle for the show ring. The name McKnight Show Cattle has already been created (a combination of McQuate and Knight) and the family is well on their way to producing a crop of 20 calves for 2025. The complex tasks of choosing for genetics and doing embryo work are already in the mix for his fledgling agriculture business and this year he will be running the very first fitting contest to ever be held in the Colorado State Fair’s long history.

Job Knight (Larkspur, Colo.) stands in front of his winning steers and next to the plaques announcing his rare achievement of winning BOTH the Grand Champion Market Beef, foreground steer, name of Miller, and Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef, background steer, name of El Camino, at the 2024 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo’s Junior Livestock Show (Castle Rock, Colo.). Photo by Lincoln Rogers Fair4

“Maybe a lot of parents are worried about their kids going off to college and the choices they will make,” reacted Seth to watching his son mature and grow under the tutelage of the agricultural community. “I don’t have that same worry or concern, because I know how much of a self-motivated individual he is. He knows what he wants to do in life and what he has to do to get there. He is committed to that.”

Not only is Job committed to it, but he hopes others follow in his footsteps to find their own calling in the agricultural industry.

“I think if you have the opportunity to do it, you should definitely do it,” he said about showing animals in 4-H. “I went through every single sport possible and quit sports as soon as I started doing this. It teaches you to care about something other than yourself. It teaches you hard work and discipline. It takes 100% commitment,” Job added. “You get out of it what you put into it. It’s like what my grandpa said, ‘The harder you work, the luckier you get.'”

In that case, Job Knight and his family are the luckiest people in the world.