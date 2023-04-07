Meinzer

Hold my purse. Three words that emasculate every husband everywhere. The thing is the longer that we men are married to our brides, the bigger that purse seems to get. When my wife and I were dating that purse was a small handbag, no more than a pound. If I remember right that little handbag had small flowers on it and fit in the pocket of my coat. I remember the first time that Breanna asked me to hold her purse. I winced in pain and politely smiled and said “of course dear.” After almost eight and a half years of marriage and two kids, I still wince in pain when I am asked to hold my wife’s purse, but for a different reason. I think that with every passing year that bag gets bigger, and the contents get more and more interesting.

I know that I am not alone in this. See the purse of a woman dating a man, or a woman who is newly married is very different than that of a mother. The mommy bag is a special thing, and the mommy bag of a woman married to a cowman is in a league of its own. All mommy bags are unique, and yet they are all similar. They are all suited to the unique style of the owner, and somehow have the cargo holding space of a 747. We husbands can usually fit the things we might need throughout the day in the confines of a billfold, and one or two pockets. Our brides on the other hand are prepared for doomsday with the contents of their mommy bag.

The contents of the mommy bag vary from day to day. Inside of this bag that is the size of a 50-pound feed sack, there is a wallet that somehow always makes its way to the bottom, along with the car keys. There’s plenty of snacks for the kiddos who are always hungry, there’s diapers for the little one, a receipt from the co-op, a stick of gum that hasn’t seen daylight in over six months, the syringe that she gave a calf a shot of seven way with this morning, the grocery list, a stuffed animal that the toddler can’t live without, the ranch checkbook that has been missing for three weeks, something that requires a permit to carry, and though I haven’t found it yet I think there is probably a Leprechaun guarding a pot of gold.

Those ranch wives are tougher than us cowboys. They pick that bag up one handed, sling it over their shoulder, pick up one of the million different water bottles and grab a toddler with their free hand. The minute they ask us to pick up that thing, we need two hands and probably a chiropractor appointment to adjust the disc we slipped in our back lifting it. The thing is, the mommy bag is the key to helping the family function throughout the day. Daddy needs a pen because the one in his pocket quit? Check the mommy bag. Toddler is screaming because one sock is a different color than the other? Check the mommy bag, the leprechaun probably has the match.

I joke, and my wife will probably hit me when I share this column with her, but the mommy bag is a vital part of her daily routine. Without it she probably couldn’t keep the kids and me in line. She juggles kids, cows and a busy craft business and without that bag she couldn’t get it all done. That’s all for this time keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

P.S. If I come up missing after this column, check the bag, I’m probably in there next to that petrified stick of gum.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.