The National Western Stock Show Grand Champion Steer sets a new record

DENVER – The standing-room-only crowd at the 2019 Auction of Junior Livestock Champions roared as the Grand Champion Steer sold for an all-time record of $150,000. The top eight champion animals tallied generous sales of $480,000. The Grand Champion Hog sold for $70,000, and the Reserve Grand Champion Steer sold for an impressive $90,000.

The money invested supports the junior exhibitors that raised the animal as they plan for their agricultural future and college educations. In addition, a portion of the proceeds support the National Western Scholarship Trust. The Scholarship Trust funds scholarships in agriculture studies and rural medicine at colleges throughout Colorado and Wyoming. This year, 100 students received funds to aid their education. For more information regarding the Scholarship Trust, please visit nationalwestern.com/educational-support/.

The top six Junior Livestock animals were auctioned off live on 9NEWS at 6:30 p.m., and the exciting results are as follows:

The Grand Champion Steer weighing 1,339 pounds sold for an all-time high of $150,000 to Ames Construction Company. The steer was shown by 17-year-old Kutter Bland. Bland attends Idalou High School in Slanton, Texas, and one day wants to attend Texas Tech to become a petroleum engineer.

Junior exhibitor, Kassidy Bremer, showed her 1,369-pound Reserve Grand Champion Steer. The buyer, Stevinson Automotive, Kent Stevinson, purchased the animal for $90,000, which is the second-highest sale amount for a Reserve Grand Champion Steer. Bremer is 18 years old and plans to attend Oklahoma State University to study embryology.

Junior exhibitor and former Champion, Mikala Grady, returned and sold the Grand Champion Hog weighing 267 pounds for $70,000 to Transwest Trucks – besting the previous record by $30,000. Mikala is no stranger to the auction ring, as she was the 2017 exhibitor for both the Reserve Grand Champion Steer and the Reserve Grand Champion Hog.

The 269-pound Reserve Champion Hog, "Hammer," was sold to Pete Coors & Family for $34,000. The hog was shown by Sterling Boyles from Canyon, Texas. This was the 12-year-old's first time showing at the National Western Stock Show.

The Grand Champion Lamb, shown by 17-year-old Lydia Stryka of Yukon, Okla., was sold for $40,000 to Brannan Sand & Gravel. Stryka plans to attend Oklahoma State University.

CoBiz, now part of BOK Financial, purchased the Reserve Grand Champion Lamb for a new record of $36,000. The lamb was shown by 17-year-old junior exhibitor, Carlye Winfrey from Seminole, Texas. Winfrey will soon attend Texas Tech where she plans to study agricultural communications.

Fourteen-year-old, Hayden Schroeder sold his Grand Champion Goat for $35,000 to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Schroeder is from Zepher, Texas, and he attends Early Texas Middle School.

The Reserve Grand Champion Goat named Goose sold for $25,000 to the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. Goose was shown by 13-year-old Turner Matkin. Matkin's favorite experience in the show ring is shaking the judges hand.