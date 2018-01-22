The National Western Stock Show Grand Champion steer sets new record $140,000

DENVER — The standing room only crowd at the 2018 Auction of the Junior Livestock Champions roared as the Grand Champion Steer sold for a record high $140,000, an increase of $5,000 over last year. The top eight champion animals tallied generous sales of $434,000. The Reserve Grand Champion Hog sold for a record-breaking $40,000, exceeding last year's bid of $38,000. The Reserve Grand Champion Goat sold for an astonishing $31,000, more than doubling last year's sale of $15,000.

The money invested supports the junior exhibitors that raised the animal as they plan for their agricultural future and college educations. In addition, a portion of the proceeds support the National Western Scholarship Trust. The Scholarship Trust funds scholarships in agriculture studies and rural medicine at colleges throughout Colorado and Wyoming. This year, 100 students received funds to aid their education. For more information regarding the Scholarship Trust please visit http://www.nationalwestern.com/educational-support/.

Four of the top eight champion animals set new records and the results are listed below:

•The Grand Champion Steer weighing 1,339 pounds sold for a record-high $140,000 to Ames Construction Company. The steer was shown by 13-year-old Lillie Skiles, two-time consecutive National Western Stock Show Grand Champion Steer winner. Skiles attends Hereford Junior High, and one day wants to attend Texas A&M. When she isn't showing steers, Skiles participates in basketball and volleyball.

•Junior exhibitor, Tommy Glover, showed his 1,339-pound Reserve Grand Champion Steer. The buyer Kent Stevinson, Stevinson Automotive purchased the champion for $84,000. This was Glover's first appearance in the National Western Junior Livestock Auction. He is 13 years old and goes to school at Elgin Public Schools. Glover's father exhibited the Grand Champion Steer at the auction in 1996.

•Junior exhibitor, Payton Rodgers, sold the Grand Champion Hog weighing 261 pounds for $40,000 to Transwest Trucks, Inc. This is Rodgers third selection to the National Western Junior Livestock Auction. Her favorite show ring experience was at the California State Fair, until now.

•The 264-pound Reserve Champion Hog "Batman" was sold to Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a record-high $40,000. The hog was shown by Weston Lackey, a first-time junior livestock auction qualifier. The 9-year-old is from Haskel, Texas and attends Haskel Elementary School. He would like to use this money for college at Texas A&M and to buy another pig and win Grand Champion Hog.

•The Grand Champion Lamb, shown by 16-year-old Mackenzie Goggin of Bethel Acres, was sold for $40,000 to Brannan Sand & Gravel. Goggin attends Moore High School where she is involved in the National Honors Society. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University in hopes of becoming a pediatric physical therapist.

•Colorado Business Bank purchased the Reserve Grand Champion Lamb for a record $35,000. The lamb was shown by 13-year-old junior exhibitor, Bailey Amstutz, from Richwood, Ohio. Amstutz attends North Union Middle School where she enjoys playing softball. She plans on studying genetics and embryology at Oklahoma State University.

•Twelve-year-old, Dakota Martin sold her Grand Champion Goat for $24,000 to Hutchison Western. Martin is from Mason, Texas, and she is home schooled.

•The Reserve Grand Champion Goat named Slim, sold for over double the price of last year at $31,000 to Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. Slim was shown by Karsyn Fetzer. The 11-year-old junior exhibitor is a Colorado native, and is attending Platte Valley Elementary School.