The National Wheat Yield Contest is open for 2023 entries

The National Wheat Yield Contest is accepting entries for 2023. Farmers growing winter, spring, irrigated or dryland wheat are encouraged to get their entries in now. There are a couple of changes to this year’s contest rules. There is now only one deadline and one price for entries per growing season. Winter wheat entries are due May 15, 2023, and spring wheat entries are due Aug. 1, 2023.

Each entry will cost $100. There are many partners with entry vouchers that contestants are encouraged to use. On the entry form, contestants will select the voucher they are applying to use for their entry payment. Contestants are encouraged to enter early and plan what management techniques they will adopt to reach their top yield potential. The wheat yield contest encourages contestants to strive for high yield, quality and profit. Each contestant must save an 8 pound sample of their wheat and the 24 national winners will send their samples in for analysis of baking and milling characteristics. Additionally, there is a test weight requirement for eligibility to win the national contest. Depending on class, wheat must exceed 57 or 58 pound test weight to compete.

“Growers who are shooting for high yields, select a good variety and provide the crop with proper management for their yield level usually end up with high quality wheat. Our quality testing over the past couple of years has proven this,” said Anne Osborne, director of the contest.

Partners in the NWYC provide financial resources and much more. The partners help their customers maximize their yield, quality and profit. They help the growers enter the contest and recommend when and which acres of the field they should submit. The NWYC is only possible because of partnership with these important contributors. WestBred, John Deere, U.S. Wheat Associates, BASF, The McGregor Companies, Croplan, Eastman, AgriMaxx, Ardent Mills, DynaGro, Limagrain Cereal Seeds, PlainsGold, UPL, Ohio Corn & Wheat, Mennel Milling, FarmLogs powered by Bushel, GrainSense, Miller Milling, North Carolina Small Grain Growers, Grain Craft, Grow Pro Genetics, Michigan Wheat, Kansas Wheat, Northern Crops Institute and the North Dakota Mill and Elevator are all helping with the contest.

National winners will receive a trip to the 2024 Commodity Classic, which will be in Houston, Texas. They are invited to the winners’ reception along with their families, seed suppliers and agronomists. Quality winners will be recognized per class and have the opportunity to earn an extra cash award.