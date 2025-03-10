The NWF and BASF Award $5,000 in scholarships

Two exceptional college students pursuing careers in agriculture will be awarded $2,500 each this semester from the National Wheat Foundation, with sponsorship from BASF.

NWF is encouraged to see such bright and hard-working students with career goals that will benefit agriculture and the wheat industry for many years to come.

NWF selected Teagan Macy, a junior at the University of Idaho pursuing a degree in crop science. Macy is the fourth generation from their family farm near Culver, Ore. She has excelled academically and in extra-curricular activities such as FFA and soil judging.

Ryland Peters, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was also selected. Peters is pursuing an agricultural economics degree and has excelled as a Wheat Ambassador for the Nebraska Wheat Board. Peters is passionate about agriculture and the wheat industry.

“One of our most enjoyable and rewarding projects is this scholarship program, where we get to see such exceptional young people who are making a difference for our industry and will continue to be leaders over the next several decades,” said Ben Scholz, Chair of the NWF scholarship committee and farmer from Lavon, Texas. “Thank you to BASF for their partnership, which makes this important program possible.”

“At BASF, we are deeply committed to supporting the future of agriculture and fostering a more sustainable world,” said Chelsie Metzler, Wheat Product Manager at BASF. “Through our partnership with the National Wheat Foundation, we’re proud to invest in outstanding students like Teagan Macy and Ryland Peters. By empowering the next generation of agricultural leaders, we are not only recognizing their dedication and passion but also advancing sustainability in agriculture. Programs like this scholarship help create a lasting legacy that enables a positive impact on the wheat industry and the broader agricultural community as a whole. We are thrilled to recognize Teagan and Ryland this year. Their dedication and passion for agriculture inspire us all.”

College students are encouraged to apply for this scholarship next year. The deadline is Dec. 31, 2025. More details can be found on the National Wheat Foundation website, http://www.wheatfoundation.org .