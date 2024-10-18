The problems with Proposition 127

Colorado hunting and fishing brings in approximately $3.25 billion a year. Some of the renewable natural resources that make that possible are deer, elk, moose, mountain sheep and goats and numerous other species that are properly managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW also manages the hunting and trapping of predator/carnivores, mountain lions, bobcats, lynx and coyotes to name just a few. Since man is also a predator, he must be controlled by the number of licenses given and the other predators must also be managed by keeping their numbers in balance with other predators through hunting and trapping.

In other words, the CPW professionals manage our wildlife due to their firsthand knowledge of those species, the habitat and what best protects the survivability of all species. My question to all Colorado is, “Why would we want voters to have the deciding vote in the management of any species they know nothing about?” Their vote to protect the mountain lion and other carnivores is based on emotion and not facts and will result in the over population of these predators and the continuing decline of our wildlife herds and the revenue that results from hunting. For decades this is made possible by the expert management by CPW and other conservation practices performed by those of us that live that life daily.

Common sense should have ruled the day concerning the past vote to introduce the wolf into Colorado. The same will be said if this vote succeeds and we lose control of this apex predator and can’t continue to maintain a sustainable but controlled number of mountain lions. A lion study in the 70s that I was involved in concluded that a lion would kill from 20 to 40 animals a year depending upon the lion’s sex, age, health, habitat conditions and prey species taken.

Trophy hunting is not something that should be demonized. It is truly the most selective and ethical method of herd maintenance/management today. A true trophy hunter is looking for the oldest, biggest, “bull of the woods” whose reproductive usefulness might be in his past. Many times, these older males actually prevent higher percentages of herd births due to his lower fertility. So, if you find yourself criticizing a hunter for being a trophy hunter just chock it up to your lack of knowledge.

If I can get enough names from the emotional uninformed on a partition to introduce grizzly bears into Boulder, Colo., we might be able to stop this insane movement to manage our wildlife via the popular vote. Can we do it?

Gary Walker is a trophy hunter, conservationist and owner of Walker Ranches, Pueblo, Colo.

Vote yes on Proposition 129

Colorado is facing a veterinary shortage. One in three Colorado families faces barriers when accessing veterinary care. It is even worse in rural Colorado, where 20% of the state has little to no access to a veterinarian, and 25 counties are classified as U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinary shortage areas.

I operated a veterinary clinic for 45 years in northeast Colorado, most of the time as a solo practitioner, as did most of my colleagues. As much as 50% of rural practice is spent outside of a clinic setting and services a 30-50 mile radius, further compromising delivery of care to farm animals and companion animals alike.

The veterinary professional associate or VPA could become an integral part of rural practice as so much of what rural vets do is technical in nature. In fact, many lay practitioners have filled in the breech of service.

Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences developed a master’s program to train these practitioners. Much of the course work is online, as are other CSU master’s programs, with the final semester being hands-on similar to the DVM programs and then a clinical internship. Furthermore, the state board will promulgate rules to insure that the veterinarian continues to fill prescriptions and enforce federal regulations. The veterinarian would provide continuous on-the-job oversight.

Proposition 129 expands the veterinary workforce and capacity so farm animals and companion animals can find the care that they need. Rural Colorado can’t keep waiting for answers to the veterinary care crisis. Vote YES on Proposition 129.

Tom Parks, Yuma Colo.