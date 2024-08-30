The school bell

Meinzer

September is typically the time of year that most folks associate with going back to school. I know that I am a little behind the times and that almost every school out there starts sometime in August, but to be honest, September is really the month that teachers and students alike are back in the groove of learning. I think back to my school days and the tiny white school on the prairie that I called home for 13 years. That schoolhouse holds a special place in my heart and is the heart of a community.

Edison School sits in the far southeast corner of El Paso County, Colorado. The school district itself was formed in the 1890s, but the original school building was erected in 1922. It was the consolidation of 12 one room country schoolhouses. Some of these one room buildings were moved onto the campus and used for teachers to live in after the school was built. Like many of the buildings that were built at the time, the school used a coal-fired boiler and radiators for heat. Every morning long before the students would arrive, a custodian would stoke the fire in Big Bertha, the boiler that heated the school. The building was two stories tall. The main level housed a kitchen, an office and a beautiful auditorium with a wooden stage and seating for about 200 people. The top level was filled with classrooms and one main hallway that ran the length of the building. Windows in the classrooms allowed for breezes to come through and cool the rooms in the fall of the year when it was still warm.

In the early days of Edison, there were no school buses. Farm trucks that would have been used to haul crops to town were transformed into buses for students. Benches were placed along the sides for the girls to sit on, and a bar resembling a handrail was placed down the middle for boys to straddle or hang onto as they went off to school. Your grandparents may have bragged about walking uphill both ways in a snowstorm to get to school, but I can’t imagine straddling a cold iron bar in the winter to get there.

The first sports teams were baseball and basketball. A baseball diamond sits on the north end of the campus, complete with native prairie sod for the outfield. The first basketball teams played outside on a dirt court because the original gym wasn’t built until 1960. The little school on the prairie has seen a lot over the years. Low student enrollment in the 80s and 90s prompted a school co-op between Edison and neighboring school Hanover. Because there was no preschool program at either of these schools, I began my school career by riding a bus to Edison, then riding another bus to Hanover, where a third bus would carry me and a few other students to Ellicott. From my house to Ellicott was over 45 miles one way.

The early 2000s brought the construction of a new elementary school, and nearly 20 years later a remodeling and rebuilding of the old school building tied the high school and elementary together. The gym that was built in the 60s was torn down, and a new one was built. An elevator was added to make the building fully handicap accessible. Throughout all the changes, through every addition, every storm and trial there has always been a bell that stood proudly outside the school.

Little old Edison has turned out all kinds of alumni. From farmers and ranchers to doctors, lawyers and soldiers, they have all walked the hallways. I’m proud of my roots in that little country school and wouldn’t trade it for anything. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless!

