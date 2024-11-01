The second-best sales year for CAB 

In the 2024 fiscal year, 5.96 million head of cattle were certified for the brand. Photo courtesy Certified Angus Beef

In a year marked by shifting marketing dynamics and margin pressure across the supply chain, Certified Angus Beef closed its 2024 fiscal year with its second strongest sales year in the company’s history. With growth both domestically and internationally, the global beef brand sold 1.237 billion pounds across the U.S. and 55 other countries.



“Since 1978, Certified Angus Beef’s success has been in large part because of the engaging, forward-thinking and collaborative producers and partners we work with from pasture to plate,” said John Stika, president of CAB.



While the total fed cattle supply declined by 1.6%, this year a record 5.96 million carcasses, up 2.4%, were certified for the brand, with 37.4% of all Angus cattle meeting the brand’s strict quality standards. A record 730,000 carcasses qualified for Certified Angus Beef Prime.



“The Angus cattlemen and women who spend every day dedicated to producing the highest quality cattle are the foundation of our brand,” Stika said. “With strong consumer demand, the signal to continue producing premium beef is clear.”



Genetic selection and the right management earned producers nearly $100 per head,above market price, in grid premiums for cattle meeting the brand’s standards.

CONTINUED GROWTH AND DEMAND



The market signals from domestic and international consumers showed high-quality beef is in demand both at restaurants and in the meat case.



Diners continued to find Certified Angus Beef offerings from Michelin-star restaurants to barbecue joints and beyond, spurring continued foodservice growth with 415 million pounds sold across independent specialty, broadline and corporate specialty distributors. Domestically, foodservice experienced the second-best year ever, marking 14 years of growth out of the past 15.



At the meat case, shoppers reached for the Certified Angus Beef brand. Retail stores recorded 521.5 million pounds sold, a slight 1.7% decline from the previous year. This marked the sixth year of more than 500 million pounds sold across retailers.



Certified Angus Beef Prime sales noted a new milestone with 50.5 million pounds sold, growing 22.5% from 2023. Given the current market conditions, these record sales are further indication that consumers are not backing down from quality.



International Certified Angus Beef product sales grew by 4.6% in 2024 to 194.8 million pounds. At a time when overall U.S. beef exports were down, this huge growth was in large part due to increased sales in Mexico, which grew by 30%, making it the brand’s second-largest international market.



Certified Angus Beef value-added products saw its fourth year of continued growth, reaching 45.5 million pounds. The widely popular Certified Angus Beef smoked and fully cooked brisket saw 27% growth, and beef bacon remained popular both in the U.S. and internationally.



The brand continued to embrace consumer choice with three additional line extensions: Certified Angus Beef Natural, Certified Angus Beef Grass-Fed and Certified Angus Beef Ranch to Table.



“We are a brand driven by relationships and quality,” Stika saysid. “We know that producers and partners across the supply chain who often choose to lead with our brand quality promise succeed, even during difficult market dynamics that challenge producer profitability. Looking ahead, our team is focused on continuing to drive demand for registered Angus genetics and meeting consumer preference for high-quality beef. It’s an approach that’s worked well for 46 years.”