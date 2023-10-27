The senile and the skunk

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

When you live 70 miles from the nearest big city, you are bound to have some wildlife venture through the yard from time to time. Growing up we kept a coop of chickens. We would sell the eggs for some extra spending money and when a rooster would get a little big for his britches, we would be blessed with a fried chicken dinner. One of the biggest downfalls of having yard birds around was their ability to attract skunks into the yard. On more than one occasion my heart would skip a beat when I would go to collect eggs and shut the hens in the coop for the night and a striped kitty would be in the hen house helping himself to eggs. We always kept a shotgun handy because we didn’t like sharing the eggs with the fragrant visitors.

My grandparent’s house was surrounded by a 4-foot-tall brick fence that surrounded a white stucco building with a huge picture window facing south overlooking the corrals and barnyard. Grandma and grandpa grew up during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. They made do with whatever they had and tried to never let anything go to waste. Grandma would keep 55-gallon drums under the downspouts of her gutters to collect rainwater. She would then use this water on flowers and other plants in her garden. One of these barrels was sitting on the outside of the fence one day. The barrel was laying on its side with the opening close to the ground.

It had been hot that summer, hadn’t rained a whole lot, and I am pretty sure that skunk wandered into the yard looking for a drink before he made his way to the chicken house for a meal of eggs. Dad happened to be walking by and witnessed the skunk make his way into the barrel. In one quick movement my dad grabbed the barrel and turned it upright, trapping Pepe Le Pew inside. Dad went into grandma’s house and found grandpa enjoying a pop at the kitchen table. Dad explained the situation, and grandpa was more than willing to come and dispatch this unwanted guest.

This is where things get a little western. Grandpa was in his mid-80s at this point in time. His eyesight was definitely less than stellar, and his motor function was beginning to fade. He was convinced however that he could shoot this vermin and rid the farm of its foul odor. The two made their plan, Dad would tip the barrel over with a rake and grandpa would let him have it with the shotgun. No need for a plan B because Plan A was foolproof, sort of.

Dad pulled the barrel over with the rake. The skunk ran from the barrel and began chasing my father. They are right outside the brick fence not 20 feet from the house. Dad is not only running from the skunk, but from the aim of a shaky old man with a shotgun pointed in his direction. He dives over the fence to see Grandpa’s reflection pointing that shotgun in the direction of the huge picture window of the house. Dad hollers out “WINDOW!” and watches grandpa ease up on his aim for just a minute. The skunk trots to the end of the fence and toward the garage when a thundering boom and the sound of birdshot peppering the overhead door is heard. Dad poked his head over the brick fence to see grandpa grinning ear to ear with his prize. “Got him,” that was the simple reply from old dead eye. He managed to kill the skunk and strip the paint off the garage door in one single shot.

Every time a skunk wanders into the yard I think back to that day. I laugh about it and think maybe there needed to be a different plan thought up. That’s all for this time. Keep the skunks out of the yard and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.