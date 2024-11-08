The (sort of) quick journey of a DNA sample

Only on TV do DNA samples get processed in 30 seconds

A question Lindsay Knight often gets from seedstock breeders is why does it take so dang long to get their DNA results back?

That’s a great question, said Knight, strategic sales director for Neogen. After all, she told Wagyu breeders during the American Wagyu Association’s annual convention in Williamsburg, Va., DNA results come back in 30 seconds during a commercial break on TV crime shows.

That’s the difference between television and reality, said Knight, who works with beef and dairy associations in the U.S. and Canada on their genomic programs. Neogen takes the time to run every one of the 17,000 samples they receive per day on average through a series of quality control checks to make sure the results from each sample are as accurate as possible.

HOW IT WORKS

Neogen can test blood, hair and semen, but prefers Allflex tissue sampling units (TSUs), she said. “Some people ask, ‘Why don’t you want to do hair? Why don’t you want to do blood?’ The biggest issue is contamination. We have issues with manure, saliva other blood sources. Those things can skew results, skew the ability for us to get good sample metrics,” she told Wagyu breeders.

“What does that do? It delays the processing of the sample and delays the time it takes to get the results to you.”

She’s also asked why breeders have to send their samples to the American Wagyu Association instead of directly to Neogen. “The ladies in the AWA office are the first line of defense,” she told Wagyu breeders. “They’re going to have you place your order in the system and select the tests you want done.”

The breeder then collects the tissue sample and sends it to the AWA office, where it’s verified against the order that the breeder placed. And the ladies in the AWA office also verify that there’s actually a tissue sample in the TSU vial.

Samples are then sent to Neogen, where the verification process is repeated in the sample reception division. Then the sample goes for DNA extraction.

When they receive an Allflex TSU, “we don’t actually test the tissue that’s in the tube. We test the liquid that’s in the tube,” she said. The liquid extracts the DNA from the sample. The TSU then goes into a freezer, where it’s kept for around a year. “If you come back later and say we need to retest for something else, then we can do that.”

If it’s an Allflex TSU, the process is automated at that point. “So the human touch is there to collect the sample. Then it pretty much takes care of itself in the lab after that,” when the sample goes into an automatic Allflex machine for processing.

The sample then goes to the DNA analysis, which is where the rubber meets the road, genomically speaking. The results then go back to AWA where the report is uploaded to DigitalBeef for the breeder to access.

“Fun fact about Wagyu,” Knight said. “You guys are so good about taking your samples that we’re at less than a 1% failure rate for any sample type through your organization.”

Even with that remarkable statistic, she told Wagyu enthusiasts that hair and blood samples are still more time consuming to process than TSUs. “TSUs are so much more automated that it becomes much quicker for us versus individual hand punching of the hair follicles or having to go through the human process of punching the blood cards. So why does it take so dang long? Because we want to give you the right results first time out of the gate.”