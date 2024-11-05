The Triumph of Ag Expo to be held Nov. 13-14 in Omaha

One of the area’s premier indoor farm events, the Triumph of Ag Expo will be held Nov. 13-14, 2024, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, 10th and Capitol Avenue, just off I-480. The 57th Annual Farm and Ranch Machinery Show will once again be filled with the latest agricultural innovations, equipment and supplies with hundreds of displays for farmers, ranchers, and their wives to meet experts all on one level of over 100,000 square feet in the state-of-the-art CHI Health Center. Since 1967, the Triumph of Ag Expo has been regarded as one of the finest indoor farm shows. In discussions with several of the show’s council members and exhibitors, the annual expo moved to late fall following harvest, to help farmers making decisions before the end of the year and plans for next year’s spring, to save time and money, improve operations, yields, safety, efficiency, and find the latest solutions. In this challenging industry, the annual Omaha show is convenient for farmers to attend with free admission, which it has offered for over 50 years.

The show is planning special events looking to increase qualified attendance with exciting new features including a chance to win a new truck by Gene Steffy Auto Group, which is sure to be a big hit. The show will feature expanded educational sessions with the Center for Rural Affairs that will be announced shortly. Nearly 50% of those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces in Nebraska are involved in farming and ranching. This year’s show, with the American Legion, recognizes a successful farmer that has also served our country and is an American veteran.

“The Triumph of Ag Expo is always packed with lots of new improvements and helpful information”, said Erin Schoenberg from Center for Rural Affairs. At no other time this spring will area farm operators be able to see this much farm equipment and technology on display. It’s an excellent opportunity to see all types of short-line farm equipment, new products, labor and time-saving ideas all under one roof,” said Mike Mancuso, the show’s producer. “The Triumph of Ag Expo is the best place for farmers to find answers for what they do control while taking advantage of the new technologies with hands-on experience.”

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

The expo has something for every kind of farm operation, including tillage equipment, planters, monitor and control systems, soil testing equipment, mowers, cattle chutes, augers, fertilizers, various seed hybrids, feeders, tanks and pumps, hay moving and handling equipment, plows, combines, computers and software, tractors, and many more agricultural products and services for today’s farmers and ranchers.

Omaha is in the center of the best farm and ranch country in the world. Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska and Iowa. Nebraska has over 49,000 and Iowa over 87,000 farmers, ranchers and producers that lead the nation in raising cows and pigs, growing corn and soybeans, and producing eggs. They also rank high in raising turkeys, sheep and lambs and milk production. As the two states biggest industry, the impact goes far beyond the economy, providing thousands of jobs and food every day.

The Triumph of Ag Expo and Annual Farm & Ranch Machinery Show is produced by Mid-America Expositions, Inc. and is sponsored by the Mid-America Farm & Ranch Machinery Council with members including David Bracht, Kutak Rock/Omaha Chamber – Ag Council; Doug Carr, University of Nebraska Foundation/Nebraska Agri-Business; Doug Stevens, Apache Manufacturing; Karla James, KFAB 1110 AM; Brent Pohlman, Midwest Laboratories; Carrie Duffy, Omaha Chamber-Ag Council; and Erin Schoenberg, Center for Rural Affairs.

If you are interested in agriculture and farming, this year’s expo is the place to be on Nov. 13-14, 2024. Exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to all of the latest equipment, products, and services, see antique farm tractors and equipment and enjoy special programs.