The Hot Springs, S.D., school district supports veterans and makes sure all students are aware of what the veterans have done for all of us. On Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, the school holds its annual program to honor veterans with the program beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

The colors are posted, and retired, a demonstration is given on how to fold the American flag and the meaning of each section of the flag. The high school band and choruses from multi levels perform the medley of service songs as each veterans stands if they able, to commemorate their branch of service. An inspiring, brief address is given by a local veteran.

Digital photos that have been submitted to the school in advance feature local veterans. The community turns out en masse, as the students do the school and community proud. It’s inspiring to see youngsters displaying their patriotism.

Hot Springs is rightly known as the Veterans’ Town because it has the (South Dakota) Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans’ Home and a federal Veterans’ Administration, here. Both establishments were constructed at Hot Springs due to the warm, soothing waters and the climate. (A local newspaper, the Hot Springs Star, printed on Feb. 13, 1889, had this: “The most beautiful weather we have had this winter is appreciated by the denizens of the “Banana Belt” and everything is in readiness to make a vigorous attack on the spring work.”) Yes, the name for the most temperate climate in the Black Hills and “The Dakotas,” as they are called on national weather news, came from 1889. It still holds true.

Beyond the services offered to veterans, the community members are avid supporters. When the federal government tried to close the VA, area people banded together to stop the closure — and they were successful. Everyone pitched in to one degree or another yet it was a core group that really carried the water. They met weekly for many months, some traveled to Washington, D.C., to plead the cause, and there were fundraisers galore. The Save the VA Committee, as they were called, got representatives from the National Historic Trust, Denver office as well as the D.C. office, to come to meetings with the VA personnel who traveled from Minneapolis and D.C.

On an historic day for the state, all three of our congressional delegation attended an area meeting at the American Legion on April 13, 2012. At the time, it was Rep. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), Sen. John Thune, (R-S.D.), and Sen. Tim Johnson (D-S.D.); Johnson had suffered a stroke and was wheelchair bound. When they toured the VA, Sen. Johnson had saw the facility’s accessibility from a vantage point unlike any other.

No matter where you live, likely there is a Veterans’ Day program nearby and if you have the opportunity, participate by your attendance. You will realize that patriotism is still being embraced.

The military served the country and it’s a pleasure for us to let them know how much they are appreciated. God bless the USA.

