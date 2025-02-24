The WCLA to award $7,000 in college scholarships

The Weld County Livestock Association will be awarding the $1,500 Sharon and Gene Inloes Scholarship, the $2,500 Boyd Collins Memorial Scholarship, and two additional $1,500 college scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The late Gene Inloes was a teacher and mentor to many in the livestock industry. Boyd Collins, who passed away in 2023, was a longtime WCLA board member and officer.

All current high school seniors or college freshmen with an interest in agriculture who are Weld County, Colorado, residents are invited to apply. Applications and requirements can be found at https://www.weldcountylivestock.com/scholarships . Deadline for application submission is March 21, 2025.

WCLA, an affiliate of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, was founded in 1943 with the mission of strengthening the livestock industry in Weld County through youth education, scholarships and producer events. WCLA is also the voice of livestock producers from Weld County, providing input and leadership on policy at the local, state and national levels. Membership is open to all Weld County residents.

The WCLA board of directors would like to thank all those who contributed to the scholarship fund. Funds are raised through donations, the annual benefit calf auction held at Producers Livestock in Greeley, Colo., and other local events. To make a donation or to join WCLA, visit https://www.weldcountylivestock.com or email weldcountylivestockassoc@gmail.com .