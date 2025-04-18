The weight of the Facebook mob 

Cortner

Two videos circulating on Facebook this week ­– and their aftermath – are setting a dangerous precedent for those in livestock industries.

One video, purported to be a Las Vegas veterinarian allegedly abusing a horse, made the rounds first. A criminal investigation was opened regarding the veterinarian, and he issued a public apology on his Facebook profile.

Shortly after, another video of an Oklahoma horse trainer circulated with the same accusation.

Both videos were posted and reshared thousands of times with the express intent to publicly expose and defame.

With fellow horse owners posting and re-sharing the worst moments in our industry, who needs PETA?

Both videos were posted by the same woman, casting herself as an arbiter of online justice. The Facebook mob descended, playing the part of rogue jury.

Thousands of comments wished harm and death upon the subjects — most too savage to repeat. Further comments doxed personal information including birth dates, phone numbers and addresses.

As of Monday afternoon, the veterinarian is missing near Lake Mead in Nevada.

The purpose of this column is not to justify nor convict the people in either video. That is for their respective law enforcement officers and associations to do. To be sure, animal abuse is a serious matter and should not be taken lightly.

But just as serious are the repercussions of downright vicious behavior on social media.

Sending death wishes and threats, even after a man was possibly driven to suicide, is a disgusting disregard for human dignity.

Doxing — the public posting of personal information with the intent to bring harm or harassment to someone — is something I expect to see out of far-left activists (like the recent website created to dox the addresses of Tesla owners).

To see this type of behavior from the horse industry is appalling.

One argument for widespread posting of infamous videos is that “we must hold each other accountable.” We certainly do: in the moment, on a personal level, and with the proper authorities when there are legitimate concerns of abuse. An angry throng of keyboard warriors typing out death wishes is not accountability.

If the mob thinks that one sin should be the defining moment of one’s life, then I’ve got news for them: we’re all sinners.

I am not condoning actions exhibited in the videos, but I will say this: not one person who has been around livestock for any amount of time would like their worst moments broadcast for the world to see. Heck, no one would want their worst moments with their kids or their spouse made public, for that matter.

All it takes is one outraged post for the group think to take effect. Social media makes us believe we’re really making a difference — like activism without the effort. It invites anyone with an opinion to believe they need to post that opinion, no matter how vile and cruel.

Here’s a hot take that we used to know as a civilized, Christian society: humans are more valuable than animals. That’s not popular in our modern culture, in which we treat pets like children and humans like garbage.

I unequivocally believe that we should properly steward God’s creatures with all of our ability. When wrong is done to animals, there should be consequences. And yet, regardless of the sin, we are still called to love our fellow man (even the ones considered an enemy). It’s about time we remembered that Biblical truth before we click the “Comment” button.

The original poster edited captions numerous times, and ultimately deleted both videos.

Long after the posts have been edited and deleted, the ramifications are still there.

I hope the horse industry learned a hard and fast lesson. There are real, lasting, ETERNAL consequences for actions, online or otherwise.

Please join me in praying for hearts driven to cruelty, for ALL of the victims of this online debacle, and for peace in our community.