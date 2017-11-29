The White House Christmas: Candy in the Red Room, pears in the Vermeil Room

The White House Christmas decorations in the first year of the Trump administration employ fewer food items as design elements than the Obama administrations did, but there are peppermint candies and cranberry trees that were former First Lady Nancy Reagan's favorites in the Red Room, and pears in the Vermeil Room.

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

The White House said the chefs and their staffs baked 31,000 cookies, including 15,000 sugar cookies, 6,000 snowflake cookies, 4,000 of the first lady's star cookies, 2,000 pecan butterballs, 2,000 walnut thumbprints and 2,000 hazelnut linzer bars.

The annual gingerbread White House was made with 200 pounds of baked dough, 100 pounds of pastillage dough, 5 pounds of gum paste, 5 pounds of poured sugar, 20 pounds of chocolate and 20 pounds of icing.

Recommended Stories For You

The White House Press Office allowed reporters and photographers to photograph the rooms Nov. 27 before First Lady Melania Trump gave the children of military personnel stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland a private tour.