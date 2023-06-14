The Whole Bag Full

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

My mother-in-law only ever gave me one piece of advice — carry a small purse. She said by doing that it should preclude having your purse be the tote bag for various family members when the family is out and about. Yet, there are certain things moms, grandmas and wives are expected to fit into that small purse, and among these items are toothpicks, Kleenex and hard candy or mints to suck on. It was funny to see years ago when the Hot Springs, S.D., Chamber of Commerce cared enough about agriculture that they organized a an agricultural appreciation banquet, on this particular night when right after the roast beef meal, a 20-something young man asked his grandma for a toothpick. Fortunately, she is member of the local cattle women’s group and a requisite item in her purse is a small size toothpick dispenser, a promotional item of the cattlewomen. She fixed him right up. Knowing her, she also likely had the additional expected necessities in her bag. It is sort of like the Boy Scout motto, “Be prepared,” when you carry a purse.

You may have memories of the old Art Linkletter television show, variously called House Party, the Art Linkletter Show and Life with Linkletter, during its TV run from 1952 through 1970. (The program began on radio in 1945, but that was before my time.)

One of Art’s gimmicks was to periodically ask audience members for some oddity to see which woman might have it in her handbag. I don’t recall any time that the object in question was not produced. My recollection was the segment was called “What’s in the Bag?” Art would request things like a collapsible yardstick, a screw or washer, a stick of butter — just about anything that no one would be expected to have in her purse — and one of the women in the audience would produce it.

This got me to thinking what might be found in a craft-woman’s purse, beyond the typical necessities. Any time of year there would be red and green — fabric, yarn, ribbon or paper — because Christmas is always in the works for artisans. A purse might hold a stash of safety pins, perhaps a packet of sewing needles or small pliers for making jewelry. The handbag or in some cases, backpack or satchel might hold knitting or crochet projects, along with snacks in a separate compartment. Parts of a QIP (quilt in progress) and for those times that it is impractical to whip out a project and work on it, a book about the craft of choice would be handy to have in a tote. A broken zipper, a glue stick, an agate that may end up in a necklace, wallpaper or paint swatches, and a jar ring might also be found in a crafty woman’s purse.

Now men in the city have gone to carrying bags. I wonder if they carry their wife’s lipstick; after all, fair is fair.

