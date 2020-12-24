The year in review: most popular online articles

African and Brazilian beef imports are deliberate attempt to destabilize U.S. cattle industry, February 24, 2020.

Kissing spine no longer a career ending diagnosis for performance horses, January 27, 2020.

Injured child’s pig sells for $50,000 at Colorado county fair, August 17, 2020.

Cattle producers bring S.D. packing plant back online, May 4, 2020.

Search for missing Wyoming man still active, September 21, 2020.

Biden’s tax plan looks to rob future generations of farmers, November 2, 2020.

Mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling for beef, pork and dairy petition gets 26K signatures in first 30 hours, April 27, 2020.

Showing up: Fighting for rural Colorado and agriculture, August 10, 2020.

Activists, ranchers appointed to boards, egg bill written in partnership with HSUS signed to law, July 6, 2020.

The war on rural Colorado: The animal rights legislation circus, February 10, 2020.

#ShowingUp: Act now in defense of rural Colorado and the agriculture industry so vital to the state, August 10, 2020.

Cargill: Thinking outside the box, April 27, 2020.

Fire destroys Nebraska farmer’s equipment, October 26, 2020.

Bullfighter Wacey Munsell rescued a bull rider during the NWSS, January 20, 2020.

Compassion for animals, small towns and vets all star in reality show, January 27, 2020.

Polis appoints activist to vet board, signs egg bill, July 13, 2020.

Covid-19 creates challenges for the cattle industry, March 23, 2020.

JBS plans switch to beef at Mountain States Rosen lamb plant, leaving lamb producers high and dry, August 3, 2020.

It’s a Whopper: Burger King’s misinformed shot at their supply chain, July 20, 2020.

From herding to hunting: New Discovery series Dino Hunters highlights cowboys making history, June 15, 2020.

Showing up: Fighting for rural Colorado and ag, August 10, 2020.

Homeland Security: Ag, food critical industry, workers should stay on job, March 23, 2020.

Some farmers eligible for Paycheck Protection Program, April 20, 2020.

3-Time PRCA Bareback Champion Will Lowe injured in 2020 NWSS Finals, February 3, 2020.

‘Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait’, November 16, 2020.

Trump calls for more tax deductibility for restaurant meals, March 30, 2020.

Sheep, goat industry takes a hit from COVID-19, April 20, 2020.

House passes CR with CCC authorization and nutrition aid, September 21, 2020.

Grand Island to host livestock show “the Nebraskan” in January, September 28, 2020.