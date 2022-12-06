There’s no substitute for traditional farming and ranching

Someday, I hope soon, people will learn that traditional farmers and ranchers who have been feeding, and clothing people for centuries know what they are doing and do it better than anyone else.

And in the process, they have found ways to be more sustainable and profitable even through disasters like disease, drought, floods and currently high fuel and fertilizer prices and supply chain upheavals. They may not make a profit every year and many have off farm or ranch jobs to pull them through, but they manage to persevere.

But there are people who think they can do it better. Some of those people started huge vertical farming enterprises, mostly growing vegetables and herbs. I don’t blame the Europeans for looking to vertical farming for their food needs because they don’t have the land mass that the U.S. has.

As you can imagine, the high price of fuel is hitting those huge greenhouses hard, causing many of these vertical farms to lay off people and some to shut down operations.

Then there are the fake food producers. I would bet that making a fake hamburger is probably more expensive than producing a cow when you consider having to build a lab, hiring scientists and getting FDA approval.

The latest trend is trying to get people to eat insects. I remember years ago, at a family get together my cousins offered me fried grasshopper or chocolate covered ants. They came in round boxes just like the ones used for chewing tobacco or snuff as we used to call it. We knew about snuff because grandpa used it and the right rear pocket of all his jeans had an imprint of the round box.

I didn’t eat any of the insects and although my tastes have widened to include many more foods as I get older, I will never eat insects.

I know there are countries where food is scarce, and people need to eat insects for their protein content. But here in the good old US of A, I will eat meat.

I write this because the government in this county, and other countries, in their zeal to fight climate change, they are going after the low-hanging fruit, like farming and ranching, instead of large polluters like aviation and manufacturing. I suppose it is easier and less expensive to buy out a group of farmers than buying out Apple or Lockheed Martin.

Many lawmakers in the U.S. and Europe, think if they can shut down farming and ranching, they can brag to the rest of the world that they are saving the planet.

The Europeans have been far more aggressive in their efforts to destroy their agriculture industry probably because their farm lobby isn’t as strong as ours in the U.S.

The most egregious example of this is in the Netherlands where the Dutch government is purchasing 3,000 farms to reduce emissions and comply with EU conservation mandates.

U.S. farmers and ranchers would be well-advised to pay attention to what is happening in Europe and to use, and shore up, their powerful lobby to make sure this doesn’t happen here.

And we need advocates now more than ever who can tell and show American consumers, who have no ties to agriculture, that the people producing their food are not the major cause of climate change and that environmentalists and some lawmakers are lying to them when they say forcing farmers and ranchers out of business will save the world.

There are a lot of things we can do without, but food isn’t one of them.