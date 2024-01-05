These old boots

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Few things have stood the test of time in the fashion world quite like the iconic American cowboy boot has. Born out of necessity, this vital piece of a cowboy’s wardrobe has transformed into something sought after by collectors, envied by others and still worn through the mud and the slop by cowboys in the saddle. What was once a simple piece of foot attire has now become a kind of symbol. They’ve written songs about boots, told stories and even created legends. I think it is safe to say that while the world keeps on changing, good cowboy boots are here to stay.

I am not a historian, so I might not be totally correct, but I believe the design for the cowboy boots that we see today came from the boots that cavalry soldiers used to wear. They needed a boot with a heel that would keep their feet from slipping through the stirrup. It needed to have a tall top to protect their legs from scrapes from passing brush or the terror of battle. Finally the boot needed to be made from a readily available product that was tough yet flexible, and strong yet soft. Leather was the obvious choice and the boot that would live through the ages was born.

Cowboy boots weren’t always as comfortable as they are today. To get boots to fit right, many cowboys would soak their boots to soften the leather so it would form to their feet. Boots are expensive today, but in the years of the great cattle drives, boots might cost a man his months wages. Colors were simple, brown or black. For boots that would be worn every day in a saddle, or taken off next to a bunkhouse stove at night, color didn’t matter much, or so it would seem. Cowboys have always been known to have their own style, to go their own way and set their own trends. I don’t know when the first set of customized boots was born, but I’d be willing to bet it was by some cowboy in a line shack keeping warm for the winter while he was snowed in.

Boot styles have changed over the years. Trends come and go but the basic design stays the same. Now days buying a pair of boots can be like ordering a car from the factory. You can order the boots any way that you like. The style of the toe, the pitch of the heel, the type of hide used to make them, the colors, and any custom tooling that you want can all be customized into your boots to show your own personal flair.

I can think of no other shoe as iconic as the American cowboy boot. Boots have been worn on the floor of congress, with tuxedoes at black tie affairs, in the seats of the sale barn, and in the back pens of the feedlot. Boots are as big a part of American history as the White House. If boots could talk, what a story they would tell.

Our history would be a lot different if cowboys didn’t wear boots. Sandburs and sandals don’t go well together and I can’t imagine cowboys punching cows in a set of penny loafers. Wherever your boots take you today, wear them with pride. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.