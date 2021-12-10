They just don’t know

Gentle readers, you have seen me post that “I am a casual observer of the human condition.” Quote, unquote! I have a habit of trying to figure who is what and why?

In other words, I judge folks. Perhaps I shouldn’t do that, but I do. It’s part of what makes me who I am. Maybe you are guilty as well.

The average man, woman or child has no idea what it’s like to farm or ranch for a living or be in a position to manage such an enterprise. They just don’t! I guarantee you they didn’t learn what it takes from watching Bonanza or as of late, Yellowstone.

I know from the early 80s or maybe earlier that we in agriculture put forth a strong effort to let the “man on the street” get a taste or feel for what our lives are all about. Living in the “burbs” or the city where your nearest neighbor is 10 feet away, how could you? You, of course, couldn’t. It appears that more and more folks want to, at least get out of the city limits and get a pony, donkey, goats or chickens and yes, llamas and that is their connection. I don’t doubt that they put their heart and soul into their new found freedom with country life and the sounds and smells that come with it. Still, they don’t know what it’s like to go out when it’s 15 or 20 degrees below zero and spend hours bustin’ ice, feeding cows with ice and snow hanging off of them and then concern yourself when that next cup of hot coffee or warm kitchen will be available.

I have to appreciate anyone who “wants” that rural lifestyle. We know that they are in our camp and want the very best for us. Then again, there for sure, are those that don’t give a second thought to how their fresh vegetables and various meats are so nicely presented anytime they go to the market. It’s just there like they expect it to be and yet they will have a “snowflake” moment when they hear about the BLM (not Black Lives Matter it’s the Bureau of Land Management) gathering wild horses off of an overgrazed land. They agonize, as do I when I see thousands and thousands of forest destroyed because of poor management by not allowing grazing to keep the forest floor somewhat clean. They cannot stand the thought of those cute little prairie dogs being “taken to the train station (Yellowstone) and eliminated.

I realize that most could no more do what we do than I could create computer programs. That’s just a fact, Jack! We will have to continue to live together despite our “leanings” and learnings and how we approach life in general. Right? I think so. Our environment, our culture and how we approach life and what we expect to gather from our experiences will “purty” much cement our foundation. That’s enough I reckon. We just don’t know what we don’t know. I know this, I am sold completely out of calendars and thanks again to all who purchased again this year. My very best to all of you.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and remember sticks and stones will bust yer bones and words can do the same. You can’t unsay something! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.