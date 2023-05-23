Thompson, Baird ask if NRCS will be able to spend IRA money

Baird said, “The Inflation Reduction Act provided significant new funding for four conservation programs with climate-specific funding requirements in place, meaning they sequester carbon or directly reduce emissions.

“Despite the initial price tag of nearly $20 billion, the Congressional Budget Office predicts that the department will spend roughly $15.3 billion over the authorized period. This funding comes on top of the $3.1 billion the administration authorized through the Climate Smart Commodities Program, which was funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation and was created with no congressional authority.

“I believe that as we conduct our review of the 2018 farm bill’s conservation title, we must examine this enormous influx in funding and how these dollars are being allocated by USDA.”

Baird added, however, that he was proud to join Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., the subcommittee ranking member, in introducing the Technical Service Provider Access Act to address provider shortages.

“While many conservation programs are overprescribed, additional funding can’t get out the door unless we have the boots on the ground and the available technical assistance providers,” Baird said.

But Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby and Farm Services Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux testified in detail on how they are planning to spend the money Congress has provided their agencies.

In his written testimony, Cosby said, “To effectively implement the provisions of IRA, NRCS is developing strategies to expand capacity through hiring, target funding, streamline program delivery, leverage partnerships, advance equity and quantify outcomes. As part of this effort, NRCS published a Federal Register Request for Information (RFI) in the fall of 2022, requesting public input on various aspects of IRA implementation. Through the RFI, NRCS solicited feedback on how to maximize benefits for climate mitigation, streamline and improve program delivery to increase efficiencies, and expand program access for producers, especially underserved producers.”

Most members of the subcommittee asked about programs of particular importance to their district, but there was considerable discussion about the difficulties in recruitment of employees for both agencies.

Cosby said NRCS has 10,600 employees and needs to hire 3,000 people over the next few years. He said one problem in recruiting technical staff is that some schools have dropped a soils class that is a requirement for some positions. Cosby said he has been working with the 1890 land-grant schools and Hispanic-serving institutions to offer the course but that it is a matter of money and the need for laboratories.

Ducheneaux said there has become a stigma attached to federal employment and there is a need to “brag on our county staff” rather than talk about them as part of federal bureaucracy.

Asked by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., for his views on the placement of solar panels on prime farmland, Cosby said USDA has no position on that issue or on the conversion of farm land for other uses.

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., noted that he had recently organized a letter to President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack criticizing White House climate envoy John Kerry’s remarks about farmers at the AIM for Climate Summit and asked why farmers don’t get credit for what they do.

Ducheneaux said that, at USDA, “I think we are giving the proper credit.” Ducheneaux and Cosby both said farmers need the proper tools and technical assistance for conservation.