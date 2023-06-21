Thompson: Broadband bill to be basis for broadband in farm bill

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said today that a broadband bill that the committee passed in the last Congress but did not receive floor consideration will be the basis for the broadband title in the farm bill.In an opening statement before a hearing with broadband stakeholders, Thompson said H.R. 4374, the Broadband Internet Connections for Rural America Act or BICRAA, “set the stage for a historic commitment and investment in rural broadband, and for us to finally close the digital divide.”Thompson said “Specifically, the bill:▪ “Codified the ReConnect program and merged it with USDA’s existing retail rural broadband program;

▪ “Provided last mile technical and financial assistance to rural communities seeking to improve their broadband service;

▪ “Ensured accurate mapping of broadband connectivity in rural areas;

▪ “Promoted borrower accountability and protecting taxpayers with new tools to ensure promised services are delivered to rural communities;

▪ “Increased resources available to build out middle-mile infrastructure, and;

▪ “Allocated funds to invest in distance learning and telemedicine capabilities.”



“While this bill did not receive floor consideration in the 117th Congress, it will be the foundation for the broadband subtitle in the 2023 farm bill,” Thompson said.