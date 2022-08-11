Thompson criticizes reconciliation bill

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., this week issued a statement criticizing the Inflation Reduction Act, also known as the reconciliation bill.

“Once again, Democrats in Washington are jamming through more reckless, partisan legislation without a single hearing or markup and absent public input from stakeholders. Billions in misguided spending and tax increases are not solutions for skyrocketing inflation, high fuel and fertilizer prices, and the regulatory burdens facing for our nation’s agriculture sector,” Thompson said.

“Congressional Democrats’ partisan power grab picks winners and losers and vastly expands funding for unvetted priorities. This creates unnecessary complication and even greater uncertainty for our entire agriculture community as we begin the 2023 farm bill reauthorization process,” Thompson added.