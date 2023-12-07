Thompson dismisses GAO crop insurance report

Thompson

The report on federal crop insurance issued this week by the Government Accountability Office “isn’t worth the paper it is printed on,” House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said Wednesday.

“GAO uses inconsistent performance metrics to make an apples-to-oranges comparison of crop insurance returns versus those of other lines of insurance,” Thompson said.

“Further, they completely ignore the benefits of federal crop insurance, which is one of the most successful examples of a public-private partnership in existence. Farmers willingly pay significant premiums for crop insurance coverage because it provides reliable assistance when disaster strikes. This timely indemnification doesn’t just benefit farmers, it bolsters rural economies by ensuring that producers can pay back their lenders, retain their employees, and get back on their feet to farm again the following season.”

“Finally, it is ironic that this report criticizing private sector delivery was published amidst the ongoing debacle of USDA’s implementation of disaster aid for 2022 losses,” Thompson said.

“Government delivery of aid is the alternative to the public-private partnership, and I don’t know of a single producer that would want to make that trade or a single taxpayer that would not ultimately regret upending the system we currently have.