Thompson: Finish farm bill this year

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Pa., and House Agriculture General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit Subcommittee Chairman Austin Scott, R-Ga., speak to reporters at a breakfast Wednesday in the House Agriculture Committee hearing room in the Longworth House Office Building. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Thompson-RFP-052223

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said today that he insisted that the rest of the “corners” who met with President Biden about the farm bill last week issue a joint statement that they all believe a farm bill should be passed “this year.”

Responding to a question from The Hagstrom Report at a breakfast meeting to which he invited reporters, Thompson said that it was his insistence “we do this thing on time” because, after the current farm bill expires on Sept. 30, while some funding would continue until Jan. 1, other programs without a baseline would lose funding on Oct. 1.

Thompson said a new bill is needed because farmers and ranchers would face the loss of some programs as well as high inflation, high input costs and volatility in the markets.

“I was pleased what we were able to rally around,” Thompson said, referring to the following statement that Thompson, Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member on the House committee, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on that committee, issued last Thursday:

“Today, the four leaders of the Agriculture Committees had a conversation with President Biden and Secretary [Tom] Vilsack on the importance of passing a bipartisan farm bill this year. The farm bill is a jobs bill. It is a safety net for farmers and consumers, and it is an investment in our rural communities and the health of the American people. The Agriculture Committees have a long tradition of bipartisan cooperation, and we look forward to continuing that tradition through our work on the 2023 farm bill.”

Biden also agreed that “we need to continue to touch base,” Thompson said.

Thompson noted that when Vilsack testified before the House Agriculture Committee recently, he rewarded the secretary with a shoofly pie baked by his wife — and that when he met with Vilsack, the secretary gave him chocolate chip cookies that he baked himself because Christie Vilsack was out of town.

Of the Congressional Budget Office score on the cost of farm programs that will likely be the basis for the next farm bill, Thompson said he is still collecting information on it. The bill will have to be put through two filters — finance and politics. “We are going to have to find some new money,” he added.

Thompson said the fact that 42 million individuals are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program shows that families are struggling amid the high cost of gasoline and food.

Thompson said he believes the debt ceiling issue will be resolved. He added that he finds the June 1 deadline helpful, and after that Congress will have four months to write the farm bill against the deadline of the expiration of the current law. He said he has “complete confidence” in House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, to come up with a budget.

Thompson noted that he supports the SNAP provisions in the debt ceiling bill that the House passed. He said he particularly supports the provision that would impose work requirements on able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) through age 55 because the program includes education benefits. He said he also believes in tightening up on state governments’ ability to issue waivers related to the unemployment rate. But he noted that states still need waiver authority because “you can’t anticipate everything.”

“I am an old Boy Scout,” he said. “I do everything out of principles.”

Thompson said the committee is still in an “audit” mode to learn what farmers and ranchers want in the new farm bill and that he will travel soon to Oregon and northern California and maybe Idaho for farm bill listening sessions.

He said he has also been conducting “educational sessions” with other members of Congress and has met with some of the congressional caucuses to explain the farm bill.

Speaking of the problem of Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances known as PFAS or forever chemicals that have contaminated agricultural land in many states, Thompson said he recognizes that PFAS are a problem because he is a former firefighter and that when he was in the Air Force foam containing PFAS was used.

Referring to the way PFAS were spread around in the past, he said the situation shows “you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Thompson said that the Conservation Reserve Program needs to be focused on highly erodible land but that using CRP to idle land due to PFAS contamination “might be” an appropriate use for CRP.

He also added that he believes there will be a lot of litigation associated with PFAS.

Thompson said he hopes that disaster programs can be incorporated into the crop insurance program because ad hoc disaster bills are based on “emotion,” which is not a good way to write legislation.

Incorporating some aspect of disaster relief into crop insurance would provide more certainty and less cost, he said, but “you are never going to anticipate everything” so there will always be some need for ad hoc assistance.

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., vice chair of the committee and the chairman of the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit Subcommittee, also participated in the breakfast.

Scott said being in government today is much harder than in the past because what people understand depends on which news channel they watch.

Journalism plays a key role in democracy, Scott said.

Scott noted that his mother’s family grew row crops near Sycamore, Ga., while his father’s family had a small oil company that no longer exists.

Scott said he represents 30 counties and that agriculture is dominant in all but four. He said he has a few farmers that are trying to grow alternative crops such as organics but that most grow cotton and other traditional crops.

Scott said he believes there should be “a big debate” about SNAP. He said he has an 8-year-old and that the most overweight kids in the sports league are on SNAP.

“I’d like to have an honest discussion about what we are paying for food,” he added.

Noting that 85% of the USDA budget goes for nutrition programs, Scott said he wonders where the money is going to come from for programs to help farmers.

“There doesn’t seem to be a recognition that what is good for production agriculture is also good for people on SNAP, for everybody in this country,” he said.

Reference prices that trigger farm subsidies need to be raised to reflect increased cost of inputs, fuel and other factors in agriculture, Scott noted.

The committee should examine making acres that are not classified as the base acres that trigger subsidies eligible for those programs, and crop insurance needs to be fixed for specialty crop producers, he added.