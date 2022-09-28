Thompson, Foxx criticize conference, but Vilsack pushes back

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, and Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., ranking member on the House Education and Labor Committee, criticized the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, but Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack pushed back on their comments.

Thompson issued a news release headlined “White House Hunger Conference Nothing More Than a Political Stunt.”

“Republicans undoubtedly share an interest in improving the health of all Americans. Yet, the disorderly nature in which this conference came to fruition has sparked legitimate concerns. From unanswered inquiries to the exclusion of many Republican and Democrat policymakers and relevant stakeholders, it’s unfortunate today’s conference has seemingly deteriorated into a handpicked political gathering whose sole purpose is to perpetuate partisan ideologies. I remain committed to reviewing any emerging policy proposals and will make certain our producers are part of the conversation.”

Thompson noted that he had sent a letter to the White House requesting answers to questions about the conference and did not receive a reply. He noted that he and other members sent a follow-up letter.

Foxx headlined her release “WH Nutrition Conference Doomed Before It Began.”

“The Biden administration would rather rely on liberal policy standards than engage a range of stakeholders who are working to address hunger and nutrition in America,” Foxx said. “Poor planning and obfuscation, trademarks of the Biden White House, set up this conference to be forgotten before it even started. In the future, I would encourage this administration to put aside the partisan politics and collaborate with all stakeholders to create constructive policies.”

Asked by The Hagstrom Report about their comments, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “There are 433 other members of the House.”

Vilsack also gave Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, credit for supporting various pandemic-related child nutrition programs.