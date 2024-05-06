Thompson, Marshall issue statements on Stabenow farm bill

Marshall said in a news release, “Putting pen to paper on the farm bill is long overdue and is welcomed by our farmers and ranchers as the next step in negotiations.”

“As you might expect, the proposal, in its current form, largely reflects the Democrat priorities of more spending in the nutrition title and the addition of many new climate change provisions,” Marshall said.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t put the ‘farm’ back in the farm bill and falls short on the crop insurance and commodity reference price needs of the farmer. We generally support nutrition programs, but they have grown from $60B a year under the last farm bill to a staggering $180B yearly, with minimal accountability.

“On the other hand, while farmers have seen exploding input costs, high-interest rates, and a record drop in farm income, it appears my colleagues across the aisle still did not include a modest $400M a year request to help the farmer,” Marshall said.

“We are more than willing to negotiate, but we need a partner that wants to focus on the full-time farm family and comes to the table to discuss our shared priorities,” Marshall added.

“Beyond these issues, there remains overly prescriptive conservation policies that will block many producers from using successful programs like EQIP. We’ve got work to do, and I have confidence we can succeed, but I want a bill that will best support producers for the next five years.”