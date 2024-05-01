Thompson releases farm bill overview

Thompson

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., released the following statement early this morning after sharing a title-by-title overview of the bipartisan policies and priorities included in the 2024 farm bill.

“This bill is a product of an extensive and transparent process, which included soliciting feedback from members of both political parties, stakeholder input from across the nation, and some tough conversations,” Thompson said.

“Each title of this farm bill reflects a commitment to the American farmer and viable pathways to funding those commitments, and is equally responsive to the politics of the 118th Congress. The Committee on Agriculture will mark up this bill on May 23, and I hope for unanimous support in this endeavor to bring stability to producers, protect our nation’s food security, and revitalize rural America.”

To read the document go to https://agriculture.house.gov/uploadedfiles/high_level_title_by_title_doc.pdf