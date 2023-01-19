Thompson to mayors: Be ‘at table’ on nutrition; McGovern worried

In the past, Thompson has been critical of the way the Biden administration updated the Thrifty Food Plan, an Agriculture Department program that plays a role in determining the level of benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

But Thompson made no critical comments on Wednesday about the administration’s handling of nutrition programs. After John Giles, the mayor of Mesa, Ariz., and the chair of the alliance, said mayors need to be the “chief food security officers” in their communities, Thompson said he appreciated that statement because mayors are often the first to see problems.

Thompson told the mayors that participating in the farm bill debate over nutrition programs and educating members of Congress would be a good investment of their time. He did say that he considers assessment and evaluation of needs and programs to be important, and urged the mayors to participate in that process. He also said he believes the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education program is important.

SNAP-Ed partners with state and local organizations to teach people how to stretch their SNAP dollars, how to shop for and cook healthy meals, and how to stay physically active.

Other Republicans have suggested that SNAP be one of the programs that Democrats should agree to cut to get Republicans to support lifting the ceiling on federal debt, but Thompson did not comment on those proposals.

But Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the former chairman of the House Rules Committee and a longtime nutrition leader, said at the mayors’ event he is concerned that, with the debt ceiling under consideration, Republicans want to cut SNAP along with other social programs.

Thompson told the mayors they could be “so helpful” in educating the more than 200 members of Congress who were not in office for the 2018 farm bill, including some who are going to serve on the agriculture committee in this Congress.

But Thompson said SNAP is not the only way to get food to people in need. He noted the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, support for food banks and pantries, and programs to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables, milk and meat. He said those programs are particularly important in communities, both urban and rural, that don’t have many grocery stores.

Thompson said he wants to pass a farm bill that is effective across all the titles and that every title, including nutrition, should incorporate an emphasis on science, technology and innovation.