Thompson wants farm bill floor time scheduled before releasing draft

From left, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.; Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine; House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.; Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind.; and Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., open the farm bill listening session Monday in Freeport, Maine. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

FREEPORT, Maine – House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., confirmed Monday that he wants the House leadership to schedule floor time for the farm bill before he releases a draft of the bill or holds a markup.

Thompson made the statement in an interview with The Hagstrom Report on the sidelines of a farm bill listening session hosted by Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, in her district.

Thompson said he believes he will be ready to release the draft “at the end of August” and plans a markup “in mid-September,” but only if the leadership has told him what week the bill will be scheduled to come up on the House floor.

Thompson has previously said he plans to spend most of August in Washington working on the farm bill.

Thompson will travel to Minnesota for a farm bill listening session at Farmfest in Morgan, Minn., on Wednesday, and also plans a farm bill event in Maryland.

The Congressional Budget Office has “committed” to “reallocating analysts” to work on the farm bill, Thompson noted. CBO has sent the House Agriculture Committee an analysis of the cost of raising reference prices that trigger commodity payments, he said, but declined to discuss the details of the score.

Farmers all over the country have said that reference prices need to be raised because they are out of sync with current market prices, Thompson said. But raising reference prices requires more money, which he said in Washington amounts to “lifting rocks.”