Thornburg leaves BHSS with 2 saddles in tow

Having his cake and eating it too, not only did James Thornburg's Nebraska ranch rodeo team Cody Livestock capture first place at the 2018 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo Ranch Rodeo, but he also walked away with the top horse honors. He was awarded a saddle for each respective win, the top horse saddle was sponsored by Clark and Associates, and the team's saddles were sponsored by Chadron State College and DeTye Vet Supplies. They also won $5,200 and jackets sponsored by Tri-State Livestock News.

The ranch rodeo, for the first time this year, is sanctioned through Western States Ranch Rodeo Association, meaning that Thornburg's team qualified for the finals in Winnemucca, Nevada, in October, though they don't have plans to go at this time.

"Having one of the most popular events at the Black Hills Stock Show sanction with us, the WSRRA is awesome. The BHSS Ranch Rodeo is one of those events that you don't want to miss," said Naomi Loomis, a national representative of WSRRA. "It is run by the finest crew, the awards are amazing and the event fills the stands. We are excited to be included in this once a year, stand out, western tradition event."

Cody Livestock's performance at the ranch rodeo final round was as smooth as could be, Thornburg said. The Nebraska team comprised of Thornburg, Ben Risse, Brogan Arendt, and Tyson Beck, had a little slower start, however, in the preliminary round.

"I think we were actually down in the pack to make it to the short go. We were out of the money and they pay to sixth, so we must have been seventh or eighth," Thornburg said. "Once you make it to the short go, it's a clean slate; they don't take times from the preliminary at all."

The team had a time of :51.4 in Blake's trailer loading, landing them second; :47.1 in rope mug tying placing them sixth; fourth in pony express race with a :59.8; third in head/heel branding at :35 flat; and first in ranch bronc riding with an 80-point ride by Beck. He earned an additional $1,500 and a jacket sponsored by Crown Royal.

Time is of the essence in the BHSS ranch rodeo; where many ranch rodeos use a point system awarded based on placings, the BHSS ranch rodeo compiles times in four events then subtracts the bronc ride score—converted into a time—from the total. For Cody Livestock, their four times added up to 3:13.3, and after subtracting the bronc score of 3:07, the team ended with an unbeatable time of :06.3.

"It went good for all of us; we all performed well. Tyson made one heck of a bronc ride, and we just didn't miss any loops," Thornburg said. "If you catch everything the first time, you're gonna succeed; maybe not win first every time, but you're going to win money."

In a sea of mighty-fine ranch horses, Butler, a 10-year-old bay Quarter Horse, grabbed the judges' eyes due to his consistency in each of the events through the day. Tyson swung up Butler without a hitch, and if you need to ground tie in an event, Butler's your guy.

"He was just a good-looking bay horse, the right size to do all the events, and they used him in all the events, not that they won every one," said one of the two judges who will remain anonymous to guard his judging of future ranch rodeos. "He just looked like the kind that was built right, broke right that anyone could get on him, and go do not just the ranch rodeo but on the ranch too and get along good. He traveled nice and acted like he had a nice disposition."

The judge also consulted a few of his acquaintances at the event to get their thoughts. Most of them mentioned Thornburg's bay gelding as one of their top picks. Some of the judges' choices from the preliminary round were also eliminated by their team not qualifying for finals.

"We had two or three picked out that we were watching, and that we had watched through the preliminary rounds, some we had double starred, and we kept narrowing it down. Pretty soon we were done," the judge said.

This isn't the first time the gelding, raised by Jim Johnson of Nebraska, had a run-in with top horse. In his inaugural year of competing in ranch rodeos last year, Butler was top horse at the North Loup Popcorn Days ranch rodeo. He's also a very loved member of the family. James and Shaylyn's four children, Colton (13), Coy (8), Emma (3), and Jada (1) all pet and love on Butler, and he patiently accepts it all. He's also Coy's mount for junior rodeo poles, barrels, and flag races.

Butler helped the Cody Livestock team win three of five ranch rodeos in a series in Chugwater, Nebraska, over the summer. Their goal this year is to qualify at a Working Ranch Cowboys Association ranch rodeo for the World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo in the fall. They have to travel out of state to attend those sanctioned ranch rodeos as there are none currently hosted in Nebraska.

Butler, the bay on the right, was awarded top horse at the Black Hills Stock Show ranch rodeo in February. He is owned by James Thornburg. Photo by Scoot-em-n-Shoot-em