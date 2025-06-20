The June 9,1972 flood in Rapid City, S.D., took the lives of 238 individuals. Don Barnett was elected mayor of Rapid City at the age of 29, on April 27, 1972. His previous management history was in the Army. Barnett reached the rank of captain in the Medical Service Corps and served for 16 months in Viet Nam, commanding 280 men in a medical detachment.

In his book, Thorns and Roses, Barnett gives details of the horrors and joys of area residents during that awful time. Whether you knew about the flood, lived through it, lost loved ones, or simply appreciate a well-written contemporary history, you would appreciate this book.

We lived then and now, 60 miles south of Rapid City, but in South Dakota terms that makes us practically neighbors. We knew some of those affected by the flood, and I met a man years later who did tremendous work. Don Wessel had been in the Civilian Conservation Corps in his early years and we met while I was helping establish the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum of South Dakota in Hill City. When I read Barnett’s book, I realized that Wessel was not only an outstanding leader in the CCC, but in the real world of the flood. Wessel was a hero who was in charge of the city’s water supply. He had barely slept or eaten since the flood on Friday night. When the mayor arrived at the water plant on Thursday morning, Wessel told him the water was now safe to drink. Wessel and his workers had attended to many problems over the past days and were victorious.

So many ironies shine through in Barnett’s book and here is one example:

“On Friday, June 9, I arrived early at Stevens High School auditorium for the opening of the Death and Dying Conference. After delivering my welcoming remarks, I stayed to hear nationally prominent speakers define a process to manage the emotional, financial, and tragic ramifications of natural disasters… I was fascinated.”

That very night, Barnett and the city had their own natural disaster.

Readers will learn the very definition of the word hero — and there were so many. Undoubtedly a great number more than are highlighted in the book went into action that night and for many days afterward.

Men from Ellsworth Air Force base were called to volunteer, National Guard engineers were doing their annual training, the National Guard camp authorities and soldiers pitched in, and there was the owner of a boat shop who said, “Start loading my entire inventory of life jackets and coils of rope. Take everything. There’s about 15 — maybe 18 — high-powered electric lanterns on the floor near the rope supply. Each lantern has a fresh battery. Load ’em all!”

One week after the flood, Friday night, June 16, Mayor Barnett had a full night’s sleep.

Perhaps you can get the book through inter-library loan or you might find a copy on a used book site. If you get the chance, read it, and be transported through memorable times.

Sanders is a national award-winning self-syndicated columnist and author. She can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .